Tims Camps steals opportunities from underprivileged youth who made medical decisions contrary to managerial wishes

PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps.

Tims Camps has remained silent when pressed for justification on the indiscriminate vaccine mandate imposed on all youth and staff aged 12 and up.

When I tried to submit a popular petition that we launched at LetKidsCamp.com to the Tims Camps Home Office, instead of taking the 310 page stack of papers, staff called the police!

The voicemail prompts changed shortly thereafter so that you can no longer leave a direct message for Human Resources Senior Manager of Camp Operations, April Brown, who appears to have since removed her LinkedIn profile.

This is the response from the same corporation that wants all of your data and private medical information, yet they cannot attest to their own policy.

After garnering an additional ~10,000 signatories, this report features me bringing the petition to a Canada Post office to have the heavy document sent priority mail with a signature required.

I send it tracked to April Brown at the Tims Camps Home Office.

Who knows if and/or when the human resources staff at Tims Camps will cease this aggressively unscientific and likely harmful policy.

In the meantime, we’re keeping the petition active at LetKidsCamp.com.