Tipsy Cow in Hanna, Alberta fined $1,200 for reopening — so we hired them a lawyer!

The Tipsy Cow in Hanna, Alberta serves up cold beer, good food and a side of civil disobedience.



Bar owner Deborah Clark reopened The Tipsy Cow in defiance of the lockdown on Alberta restaurants and pubs, and promptly received a $1,200 ticket for trying to save her business and the jobs of her employees.



Hanna is a town struggling to survive years of anti-business government policies. The prior NDP government's war on coal claimed the town's coal mine and the well-paying jobs it provided. Then Jason Kenney's UCP COVID lockdown came after the entrepreneurs who'd remained to try to make a go of it in Hanna.



So when Clark stood up to the government, inspired by the unflappable Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, the town welcomed her bravery with open arms. The public health bureaucrats from Alberta Health Services were not as impressed, and after some back and forth served Deborah with a closure notice and that expensive fine.



Rebel News is helping Deborah fight her lockdown ticket in court at no cost to her through www.FightTheFines.com.



Fight the Fines is Rebel News' largest civil liberties project yet. We're fighting for freedom and to regain normalcy by fighting lockdown tickets, one Canadian at a time.



