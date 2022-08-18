To take down Trump, not even 'corpses of children' in Hunter Biden's basement would have made Sam Harris care about the laptop

Facebook/ Sam Harris

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Outspoken atheist and “intellectual dark web” personality, Sam Harris says that he agrees with the censorship of Hunter Biden’s laptop because it helped to get Trump out of office – noting that he wouldn’t have cared if Hunter had “the corpses of children in his basement.”

“I would not have cared,” said Harris.

Speaking to the podcast Triggernometry, Harris, who came to fame over his attacks on religion during the rise of so-called “militant atheism” in the 2000s, admitted that the censorship of reports on Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 election was part of a “left-wing conspiracy” to offer cover for now-President Joe Biden.

He told the podcast crew that any corruption from Biden was “infinitesimal” compared to his bias against former President Donald Trump.

“Hunter Biden at that point literally could’ve had the corpses of children in his basement. I would not have cared,” said Harris. “Whatever the scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is, if we could go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand he’s getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deals in Ukraine, or wherever else, or China, it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.”

“It's like a firefly to the sun. Right? I mean, like there's just – it doesn't even stack up against Trump University. Right? Trump University as a story is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden's laptop, in my view,” he continued.

Harris added that his remarks aren’t sufficient an answer to anyone who says that it’s unfair to have reports on the laptop shut down to deny Donald Trump the presidency, admitting that it was in fact a “conspiracy” to prevent the New York Post’s reporting from gaining traction in the mainstream.

“That's a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump. Absolutely it was, absolutely, right? But I think it was warranted, right?"

Asked if he felt content with preventing a democratic election from taking place, Harris stated that the “conspiracy” was one he – and others – partook in openly to deny Donald Trump the presidency.

“It was a conspiracy out in the open, but it doesn't matter if it was — It doesn't matter what part’s conspiracy, what part’s out in the open,” he admitted. “I mean, I think it's like if people get together and talk about and talk about what should we do about this phenomenon? It's like if there was an asteroid hurtling toward Earth, and we got in a room together with all of our friends and had a conversation about what we could do to deflect its course. Right? Is that a conspiracy?”

WATCH: