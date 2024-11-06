Tom Clark a 'confirmed liar': MPs slam Joly over New York Consul General Tom Clark's $9M luxury condo

MPs are demanding accountability from Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly regarding a $9 million penthouse purchase for Trudeau's media buddy Tom Clark in Manhattan, which was funded by Canadian taxpayers, while Canadians still bear the burden for the previous residence.

Documents reveal that Clark, who claimed no involvement in the acquisition, had expressed dissatisfaction with his prior residence, raising questions about his testimony to the Commons government operations committee.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, Ont.) called Clark a “confirmed liar,” alleging he misled the committee on the extent of his role.

“Tom Clark fleeced the taxpayers, and they tried to cover it up,” Barrett stated. Clark had previously testified that he had “no role whatsoever” in purchasing the penthouse, stressing that all decisions were made by employees and repeating that he “did not involve [himself] in any way.”

However, Access to Information documents obtained by Politico indicate otherwise.

A memo from the Department of Foreign Affairs, dated May 25, 2023, cites concerns raised by Clark’s office about the previous property’s kitchen and its inadequacy for hosting events.

Two months after Clark’s appointment, his office informed senior management that the property was “not suitable as a residence” and required replacement. The penthouse selected near Central Park features marble bathrooms, quartzite flooring, and a high-end coffee maker, with monthly condo fees totalling US$15,213.

A majority of MPs supported recalling Clark to testify within 21 days.