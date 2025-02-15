Tom Marazzo: How the Freedom Convoy 'set the standard' for opposing tyranny in the West

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

So much has happened politically in the United States and Canada over the last six months that thinking back to the pandemic, the lockdowns, and the trucker convoy almost feels like recalling a different era.

Three years ago, Justin Trudeau panicked — not due to security concerns, but for political reasons. The world watched as ordinary truckers — grassroots citizens from all backgrounds — caused the Government of Canada to blink.

On Friday night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, President of the Ontario Party and Freedom Convoy volunteer Tom Marazzo joined the show to talk about the convoy, the Emergencies Act, and the resilience of the Canadian people who helped throw off the government that is now in its final days.

Marazzo described the moment he learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy.

"We were having a coffee about the sort of best way to get the negotiation going with the city to try to get more trucks owned to Wellington out of the downtown core, which is what we have been working towards the entire time," Marazzo recalled. "And that's when Keith Wilson walked into the room and said that Justin Trudeau had invoked the Emergencies Act… That was pretty very surreal to be in there in the room with the last living member of the government that signed the Charter of Rights and Freedom [Brian Peckford] as they're actually being stripped away from both of you together."

Despite the tension and uncertainty of the time, Marazzo shares the overall sense of pride in what the Freedom Convoy was able to accomplish and the long-lasting impact it has had on politics in the West.

"I was at a book signing… a week and a half ago, and in the audience was a woman from the UK. She's back and forth between Canada and the UK quite often. And she said from the UK she was just glued to her TV watching everything that she could about the convoy. And so we knew during the convoy itself that we were actually sort of, for lack of a better term, setting the standard on what you could do to push back against your government," Marazzo said. "I mean, trucks make wonderful obstacles… You're in a great place to sleep in minus 35 — provided the police don't steal your fuel."