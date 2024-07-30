Tommy Robinson arrested under anti-terrorism law: Alexa Lavoie on what happened in England

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Over the weekend in England, Tommy Robinson hosted a massive patriotic rally that drew tens of thousands of supporters out to the streets of London. There, the independent journalist and political commentator played a documentary that has been a source of controversy over allegations the film is “libellous.”

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie travelled from Montreal to London to cover the rally and counter-protest, and she joined Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to break down what happened at the rally and afterwards, where Robinson was detained under a British anti-terrorism law before being released and subsequently fleeing the country.

“We saw a lot of patriotism. There was a massive, massive amount of people and all of them were there expressing frustration with the current government. And also, with the mass immigration they are seeing, they are really worried for not only their own culture but their identity as well,” Lavoie told Levant, adding that Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was also among the featured guests at the event.

Looking at the extreme law Robinson was arrested under, Lavoie said this isn't the first time the government or media has attempted to label the activist as some kind of terrorist, a tactic she believes is used to deter people from supporting him.

“If they just invoke the regular law, it will not work. So, I think they used the terrorist act because it's a stronger law that will permit them to go a little bit further and try to find something [to charge him with].”