BREAKING: Tommy Robinson arrested under Terrorism Act — help me get to London to cover his trial!

BREAKING: Tommy Robinson was just arrested under the Terrorism Act. Help me get to London to cover his trial.

Tommy Robinson was just arrested, on the eve of a peaceful rally he had planned for Saturday in the heart of London. The timing couldn’t be any more obvious: this is not police work, it’s political work.

They just proved the whole point of Tommy’s rally, which is that in the United Kingdom today, there is two-tier policing. The justice you get depends on your political point of view and, increasingly, on your ethnicity.

As a working-class white man, Tommy is being treated more harshly than many criminal migrants.

I’m going to fly to London tonight, landing first thing in the morning. Before he was arrested, Tommy asked me to give a speech at the rally, which I will — my topic will be the rule of law.

But there’s an even more important job for me to do: I am going to report from Tommy’s trial on Monday, at the Woolwich Crown Court. That’s where he faces prison for the sin of publishing a documentary film to Twitter, about a miscarriage of justice in the U.K.

He’s being censored for making a film about censorship — how ironic. Click here to learn more about my plans.

I’ve been covering Tommy’s legal battles for years now, because mainstream U.K. journalists just can’t be trusted. Even so-called right-wing newspapers like the Daily Mail despise Tommy, even though their readers don’t. And the BBC truly have become a state broadcaster, in the worst sense of the word. They openly campaign for Tommy to be arrested and imprisoned.

Can you please help me with my modest expenses to fly to the U.K. tonight, so I can speak at the rally and cover Tommy’s trial on Monday?

As you may know, I recently helped set up a crowdfunding campaign to get Tommy a great lawyer — and thanks to the generosity of Tommy’s supporters around the world, Tommy is being represented by Sasha Wass, one of the best barristers in London. But those proceeds are only for Tommy’s use, not mine.

If you could help chip in to cover the cost of my journey, I’d be grateful to you. And in return, I promise to live tweet the entire court hearing, as well as to film news updates from outside the courthouse. I’m dedicated to helping Tommy and his battle for free speech. And one of the best ways I know how to do that is to be a reporter at Tommy’s trial.

If you can help me, please do, by clicking here, or by going to www.TommyTrial.com. Thanks — and see you soon.

If you want to know how bad it is, Tommy wasn’t arrested today for any crime. He was arrested because he won’t give police the password to his cellphone, without a search warrant. London police twisted a provision of the Terrorism Act to trump up the charges against him.

That law was designed for extreme circumstances — a ticking time-bomb scenario, where a terrorist mastermind knows about an imminent crime, and police need to ask him questions without delay. Tommy is no terrorist, and there’s no ticking time-bomb. It’s a clear abuse of the law, but that’s becoming commonplace in the U.K. under the authoritarian rule of their extremist prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Tommy thought he would be arrested the moment he returned to the U.K. last Sunday night. But the police chose to wait until today, precisely so Tommy couldn’t get a bail hearing in time to attend the rally.

It’s a purely political act, stacked on top of an abuse of the Terrorism Act. No wonder Elon Musk says he doesn’t want to fly to the U.K. — he says he’s worried that he, too, might be arrested.

I promised Tommy I’d do my best to help — if you can help me, please do, by chipping in to cover my travel costs at www.TommyTrial.com.