Tommy Robinson BREAKS DOWN after watching unseen Oct. 7 footage

“I just don't think when we hear or see the news, when you see the media, you see the portrayal given; you need to watch those videos,” Tommy Robinson said. “You need to understand what the people living here [in Israel], in these civilian areas face.”

  October 17, 2025   |   News Analysis

“We don't hate them enough.”

Those were the words Tommy Robinson said after watching unseen footage of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel. The British activist and independent journalist said the shocking and upsetting footage lays bare how vile and cruel the massacre was.

“I don't think anyone understands what the mindset is of Hamas, who Hamas are,” Robinson said. Seeing the Oct. 7 footage and knowing that Hamas's actions were “celebrated in (London)” and across the West.

“You have to see two young boys; their dad's killed in front of them,” Robinson said, explaining some of the graphic images he witnessed. “The mum then turns up; she's trying to get them. It's horrible.”

As the video continues, she goes into the kitchen, where she's greeted by a “jihadi just standing there, sipping a bottle of coke.”

Describing how the big brother was trying to help his younger sibling, Robinson, a father of three, was moved to tears.

“I just don't think when we hear or see the news, when you see the media, you see the portrayal given; you need to watch those videos,” he said. “You need to understand what the people living here [in Israel], in these civilian areas face.”

Recalling Islamist terror attacks in France (like the 2015 Paris attacks and the 2016 Nice truck attack) and the United Kingdom (like the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and Westminster Bridge attack), Robinson said these actions come from the same line of thinking.

“But there's an entire army ... thankfully many of them have been killed,” surrounding Israel, “that wish to come into (Israel) and rape and pillage their way through, if they were successful,” he said. “And they were successful on October 7.”

After watching video of the attack, “I think everyone should have to watch that film,” an emotional Robinson said.

