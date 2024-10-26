Tommy Robinson’s rally sees thousands of protesters converge in London over two-tier policing

After British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson was arrested Friday, thousands of protesters are taking a stand today in London, England against what they call a two-tier justice system.

The demonstration comes after more than 1000 people were arrested, many on non-violent offenses, for their roles in protests against mass immigration and unequal justice over the summer.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the ground covering the massive demonstration.

As Levant explains, authorities sent riot horses to prepare for the peaceful demonstration.

Levant also notes that police are preventing hundreds of Tommy Robinson's supporters from participating in the rally by locking down Parliament Square and making people take long detours.

Protesters are speaking out over PM Keir Starmer's decision to release hundreds of violent offenders from prisons and replace them with predominantly white British residents who have been jailed for non-violent offenses.

A 61-year-old man named Peter Lynch tragically took his own life while in custody after he was arrested for shouting at police during one of the protests.

Video from the rally shows the extent of Robinson's support, as thousands of people came out to voice their opposition to the government's behaviour.

Police have also been seen with cameras, and Levant asked the authorities if they are trying to build up a government data base of Robinson's supporters.

Levant also spoke about why he thinks it's a smart move for Elon Musk to stay out of the U.K.