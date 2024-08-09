Tommy Robinson speaks out against two-tiered policing, censorship, and more in exclusive conversation with Ezra Levant

Watch Tommy Robinson's full discussion with Ezra Levant exclusively on RebelNews+ tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 09, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tommy Robinson speaks out against two-tiered policing, censorship, and more in exclusive conversation with Ezra Levant
Remove Ads

British journalist Tommy Robinson spoke with Ezra Levant today as the 41-year-old faces a barrage of criticism from the mainstream media and authorities over riots in the UK.

Under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UK police are now tracking people down for social media posts that could somehow link them to the riots or be considered 'inciting hate.'

Robinson was previously arrested under Britain's Terrorism Act following his massive patriotic rally in late July that saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets in Trafalgar Square.

Mainstream media outlets across the UK and beyond have essentially labelled Robinson as one of the leading figures stoking up 'hate' and influencing the 'far-right' to commit acts of violence.

This criticism is occurring even as violent protests involving migrants continue and the mainstream media's own reporters get threatened by migrants.

Robinson spoke about the importance of the social media platform X in gathering accurate information free from bias or censorship from the government or mainstream media.

"I'm so lucky that we have X. Imagine I didn't have it," he said.

Robinson also provided an update on his legal battle following his arrest in July. "They're saying it might not be two years it can be four years. Four years for a film," he said, referring to him screening his latest documentary at the rally.

Watch Tommy Robinson's full discussion with Ezra Levant exclusively on RebelNews+ tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

United Kingdom Tommy Robinson News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.