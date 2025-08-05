BREAKING: Tommy Robinson walks FREE — Will the UK release the footage?

Great news! Last night at around 1 a.m., Tommy Robinson was released on bail.

Police had asked Tommy to return to the UK from a business trip abroad to answer questions about an incident at the St. Pancras train station last week, when Tommy was assaulted by a violent hoodlum. Tommy defended himself, and the attacker fell down and was knocked out.

Tommy himself immediately reported the incident to police, and Tommy’s lawyer pro-actively followed up with police the next morning. But the UK’s regime media had a field day, of course. When he left on his business trip, the media claimed he was “absconding”. What a lie.





Tommy returned to the UK yesterday and was taken into police custody. But he was released on bail — and without any charges being laid. What seems to have caused the police to change course was the surveillance footage from the station. I haven’t seen the video myself, but it obviously corroborated Tommy’s position. That footage should be made public, to exonerate Tommy in the court of public opinion.

So far, police have not charged Tommy, but they have the legal ability to do so at a later date. Given that they released Tommy last night, it seems clear that they know he would have a rock-solid legal defence — all the more reason that videotape must be released.

I’m on my way up to Luton now to interview Tommy. I should have that published later today.

In the meantime, thanks to everyone who chipped in to the legal defence fund at www.SaveTommy.com — the lawyers did a good job last night, and of course it helps to have truth on your side!

