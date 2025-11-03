Tomorrow is judgement day for Tommy Robinson — I’ll be there in court!

I’m about to board another night flight from Canada to London. Because tomorrow morning, at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Judge Sam Goozée will determine whether Tommy Robinson is guilty of violating the Terrorism Act.

Tommy could actually be sent to prison.

No-one genuinely thinks that Tommy Robinson is a terrorist. But UK police used that extreme law to arrest him last year, and to demand to search his cell phone without a search warrant. (That’s a special power reserved for “ticking time-bomb” terrorism scenarios, where police can suspend normal civil liberties.) What’s the ticking time bomb here, other than the government wants to harass Tommy by any means possible?

I sat through the two-day trial last month and it was immediately apparent that the entire arrest, detention and questioning of Tommy was illegal. The police admitted as much, saying they had no grounds for stopping him other than he said he was going to Spain, and was driving a friend’s car.

Seriously. They had nothing.

They kept Tommy waiting for hours, while they tried to find something, anything to “stitch him up”. They even called around to other police forces including anti-terrorism police, but they all said the same thing: Tommy Robinson isn’t a terrorist, and there was no reason to detain him.

One policeman at trial even admitted that all of their questions for Tommy were simply things you could Google — like his views on politics. As in: even the police who arrested him didn’t ask him a single question about terrorism, because they knew he wasn’t a terrorist, and it would be absurd even to suggest it.

But: will that be enough to acquit Tommy? The law is strict: you have to give up your cell phone password when asked. But will the illegality of the arrest be enough to derail the prosecution?

If it were anybody else besides Tommy, the judge would have acquitted him on the spot last month. In fact, the police would never have even brought the prosecution. But it’s Tommy, the enemy of the state. They’ll try to get him any way they can.

I’ll be in court tomorrow morning, live-tweeting the proceedings. So follow me that way, and at www.TommyTrial.com. I travel all the way from Canada to cover Tommy’s trials partly because I’m his friend, but mainly because I simply don’t trust the regime media to cover the story accurately.

(In fact, a BBC reporter complained to the judge that I shouldn’t even be allowed to tweet about the trial, because I’m not accredited with the hard-left-wing UK National Union of Journalists. I was able to convince the judge that I have equivalent credentials in Canada. But the BBC revealed themselves as angry, partisan participants, instead of neutral reporters, didn’t they?)

If you can spare a few dollars or a few pounds to help me cover the cost of my economy-class airfare to London, please do. Unlike the BBC, I don’t get billions a year from the government — which, of course, is why I’m free to report independently, unlike the BBC errand-boys.

Please help if you can. (Thanks.)

I’m going to try to get a couple of hours sleep on the plane. I’ll see you in the morning.

I’m starting to worry that Tommy Robinson just can’t get a fair trial in the UK. But hopefully the judge proves me wrong.

There are a lot of citizen journalists covering Tommy’s case, and it’s wonderful to see. But unfortunately, none of them have been permitted to tweet from inside the courtroom except me. I deeply believe in access to justice, in letting the public see what’s going on behind closed doors. That’s another reason why it’s important that I’m there — there are a dozen regime media journalists in that court, but I’m the only truly independent one. Please help me by chipping in to crowdfunding my night flight right here — thanks.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! Sending our team to London isn't cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear, and logistics are only possible thanks to crowdfunding from viewers like you. We don't take a cent from government funding — we rely entirely on our audience to keep real journalism alive. Please chip in a donation, not just to support our reporters but to ensure the truth from London gets out to the world.

