Too little, too late? Doug Ford pushes for national pipeline, opposes Bill C-69

After ten years of ineffectual Conservative leadership, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has finally taken an actual Conservative stance: He supports scrapping Bill C-69 and starting a national pipeline project, he stated on Wednesday, alongside Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

"We have to compete against, not just around the world, but... against President Trump and his tariffs, and the only way we can do that is if we get rid of C-69," said Ford. "It doesn't allow all of us across the country to move forward in a rapid speed."

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini responded to Ford's reversal with skepticism.

"... but [for] Doug Ford to say, 'Oh yeah, we got to scrap Bill C-69…' Why the hell did you push forward the guy who's campaigned on keeping it?" Sheila pointed out. "Based on the fact that Steven Guilbeault is still in cabinet… and then having Julie Dabrusin, the crazy lady that's over at Environment now — that's a pretty strong message to the rest of us at these nation-building pipeline projects… aren't gonna get built as long as Mark Carney is around."

"Better late than never — I seem to always say about Doug Ford and his flip-flop capabilities," said Tamara. "But where were you 6 months ago? Last year? 5 years ago? …You could have came out and started saying these things a long time ago."