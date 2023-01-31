Top Democrats slam Meta's decision to reinstate Trump on Facebook, Instagram

Ian Miles Cheong

Prominent Democratic lawmakers have castigated Meta, the parent organization of Facebook and Instagram, for its choice to permit former President Donald Trump to return to the platforms under the auspices of free speech.

Last Wednesday, Meta declared that it would end Trump’s suspension, calling it “an extraordinary decision taken in extraordinary circumstances," and emphasized that it would enforce “certain guardrails” on Trump in the future.

The company said it was confident that the “risk” posed by Trump to public safety had passed, but did not specify when he would be able to post again.

In its announcement, Meta argued that it was important for the public to see content from public figures, even if it was “distasteful or factually wrong.” The company stated that it would use penalties and potential restrictions as a “deterrent” to spreading false or inflammatory content.

“We've always believed that Americans should be able to hear from the people who want to lead the country. We don't want to stand in the way of that,” said Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg.

In a joint letter to Clegg, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) criticized the company’s decision to restore Trump’s account.

The two argued that part of Meta’s commitment to election integrity should be disallowing those who maintain false narratives from spreading them.

“Based on Meta’s previous statements on standards for allowing Trump back on the platform, his account should not have been reinstated. Trump has continued to post harmful election content on Truth Social that would likely violate Facebook’s policies, and we have every reason to believe he will bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, too,” the congressmen wrote.

“How Facebook could reinstate his account, given all the additional content on Truth Social that would likely have resulted in a brand-new suspension if it were on your platform, is inexplicable.”

“[W]e believe that part of Meta’s commitment to election integrity should be ensuring that those who maintain the unfounded, dangerous narrative of the 2020 election are not allowed or encouraged to spread the lie in any form,” they added.

“It is not clear in this decision where Meta will draw the line ‘between content that is harmful and should be removed, and content that, however distasteful or inaccurate, is part of the rough and tumble of life in a free society' and we would greatly appreciate further clarity on this matter.”