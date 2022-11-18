Ontario's chief health officer mingles maskless days after advising province to mask up indoors

The Canadian Press / Chris Young and Instagram / Toronto Life

The hypocrisy of Ontario’s top doctor, Kieran Moore, is on full display as he’s seen mingling maskless at a Toronto socialite event just days after advising Ontarians to mask up indoors.

On November 14, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) issued a recommendation to Ontarians urging them to mask up indoors. This included children under the age of five.

Mask mandates aren't coming back to Ontario — not yet, at least.



Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors, including children under 5.



— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 14, 2022

Moore went so far to advise parents with the sniffles to wear a mask inside of their own homes shall they have a case of the seasonal sniffles.

WATCH: Dr. Kieran Moore is now telling parents of toddlers to wear a mask inside their own home if they have the sniffles.



"Should I be masking at home?"



— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 14, 2022

Yet Dr. Moore was caught on camera at the Toronto Life celebration for its 50 Most Influential Torontonians of 2022 ignoring his own advice.

Days after Ontario's CMOH recommends all Ontarians mask up indoors, he is seen mingling maskless at Toronto socialite event



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 18, 2022

Dr. Moore was nominated #12 on the Influential Torontonians list for “keeping Covid under control.”

The description reads that “under Moore’s stewardship, Ontario achieved one of the highest immunization rates in the world: more than 87 percent of the eligible population has received at least two jabs.”

The province of Ontario instituted a digital vaccine passport system on guidance provided by Dr. Moore. This system, applied to anyone over the age of 12, meant that individuals had to show proof of double COVID-19 vaccination to partake in various sectors of civil society for several months at the end of 2021 and early 2022.

It has since been revealed that Dr. Moore has a declared conflict of interest with pharma oligarch Pfizer where he sits on an advisory board.

Ontario also holds the record for some of the harshest and longest COVID related restrictions in all of North America.

— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2021

