Ontario's chief health officer mingles maskless days after advising province to mask up indoors
Mere days after Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, recommended parents with the sniffles mask in their own homes, he was seen mingling maskless.
The hypocrisy of Ontario’s top doctor, Kieran Moore, is on full display as he’s seen mingling maskless at a Toronto socialite event just days after advising Ontarians to mask up indoors.
On November 14, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) issued a recommendation to Ontarians urging them to mask up indoors. This included children under the age of five.
Mask mandates aren't coming back to Ontario — not yet, at least.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 14, 2022
Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors, including children under 5.
MORE: https://t.co/M2NiXkXW6Q pic.twitter.com/QuZsyqwQBI
Moore went so far to advise parents with the sniffles to wear a mask inside of their own homes shall they have a case of the seasonal sniffles.
WATCH: Dr. Kieran Moore is now telling parents of toddlers to wear a mask inside their own home if they have the sniffles.— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 14, 2022
"Should I be masking at home?"
"I'm sorry, but you should." pic.twitter.com/GpEmBCrEFU
Yet Dr. Moore was caught on camera at the Toronto Life celebration for its 50 Most Influential Torontonians of 2022 ignoring his own advice.
Days after Ontario's CMOH recommends all Ontarians mask up indoors, he is seen mingling maskless at Toronto socialite event— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 18, 2022
Say no to the hypocrisy of the bureaocracy and useless facial decorations @ https://t.co/4s9Qixz4ZK pic.twitter.com/UX8uDckT3u
Dr. Moore was nominated #12 on the Influential Torontonians list for “keeping Covid under control.”
The description reads that “under Moore’s stewardship, Ontario achieved one of the highest immunization rates in the world: more than 87 percent of the eligible population has received at least two jabs.”
The province of Ontario instituted a digital vaccine passport system on guidance provided by Dr. Moore. This system, applied to anyone over the age of 12, meant that individuals had to show proof of double COVID-19 vaccination to partake in various sectors of civil society for several months at the end of 2021 and early 2022.
It has since been revealed that Dr. Moore has a declared conflict of interest with pharma oligarch Pfizer where he sits on an advisory board.
Ontario also holds the record for some of the harshest and longest COVID related restrictions in all of North America.
Doug Ford announces that he has "implemented the strictest [COVID] measures in all of North America." pic.twitter.com/PE6Tit9EZt— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 16, 2021
