Top Republicans condemn Colorado court’s decision to exclude Trump from the 2024 ballot

Prominent Republicans have expressed strong disapproval following the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.

The ruling, which found Trump disqualified based on his alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021, has drawn criticism for its interpretation of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The decision, by a narrow 4-3 margin, will remain on hold pending an appeal until January 4.

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” the ruling said. “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

The Colorado GOP reacted to the ruling by threatening to shift from a primary to a caucus system if Trump remains barred from the ballot. Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley have voiced their objections.

DeSantis criticized the ruling as an abuse of judicial power, calling for a reversal by the Supreme Court.

“The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds,” DeSantis said. “SCOTUS should reverse.”

Haley, emphasizing the need for voters to decide, expressed her intention to compete fairly against Trump without judicial intervention, stating that she wanted to “beat him fair and square” and that she does not “need to have judges making these decisions.”

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (WY) described the court's move as a political tactic to suppress American voters, expecting the Supreme Court to dismiss it.

Former Rep. Justin Amash (L-MI), though not a Trump supporter, labeled the court's opinion as contrary to the constitutional system, highlighting the lack of a congressional or criminal conviction against Trump for insurrection. He condemned the ruling as an attack on due process and a threat to the electoral system.

“Donald Trump was not removed from office by Congress for engaging in insurrection. Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted in a court of law of engaging in insurrection,” he said. “Whatever you believe about whether Donald Trump engaged in insurrection has no bearing on whether he’s eligible to run for president. No legislative, executive, or judicial body of a state should engage in extraconstitutional decision-making to disqualify a federal candidate from the ballot.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate, also criticized the decision, calling for concern among all Americans.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the ruling "garbage" and anticipated its reversal by the Supreme Court, challenging Democrats and media outlets to denounce the judges' actions. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out the potential political advantage this ruling could inadvertently give to Trump, while Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) criticized the judges as wanting to "Save Democracy" by obstructing an election. He urged immediate action from the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.