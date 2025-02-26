Top Trump advisor reportedly suggests Canada be removed from 'Five Eyes' intel alliance

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a report from the Financial Times alleging that one of President Trump's senior advisors is pushing to have Canada removed from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

The Five Eyes intelligence group is comprised of Canada, the United States, Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand. Peter Navarro, the White House official alleged to be behind the effort to oust Canada, strongly denied the report, condemning the use of anonymous sources.

Ezra explained why it's actually not surprising that the U.S. would consider making a move like this considering the unprecedented national security issues plaguing the Trudeau Liberals.

The U.S. no longer trusts the Canadian government with its intelligence secrets.



It's not surprising. Trudeau has done nothing to stop Chinese interference within the Liberal government. And far from fighting terrorism, Trudeau has opened the door to Hamas "refugees". https://t.co/fXjSqwqqEx — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 25, 2025

"It's credible on its face. Trudeau supports Hamas through his tens of millions of dollars going to the UN Relief and Works Agency. Trudeau supports the international courts of justice against Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that Canada would arrest Netanyahu if he ever set foot in Canada," Ezra said.

"Trudeau supports Communist China and hasn't lifted a finger to stop the Chinese Communist Party's infiltration of the Canadian government, including in 11 electoral districts. So why wouldn't the U.S. kick Canada out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance?" he added.

However, Navarro adamantly denied the claims. “We would never ever jeopardise our national security . . . with allies like Canada,” he told reporters.

Tension between Canada and the U.S. has been increasing following President Trump's announcement that he will be moving forward with imposing 25% tariffs on Canadian goods beginning March 4.