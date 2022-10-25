Top WHO Executive says no to medical censorship during day three of World Health Summit - Insider Perspective

E-transfer (Canada):

Oligarchs, bureaucrats, and big pharma investors from around the world recently travelled to Berlin, Germany to attend the World Health Summit 2022 held in partnership with the lockdown enthusiasts at the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this report, Drea Humphrey, one of the five journalists Rebel News deployed to the globalist event in order to be the skeptical eyes and ears for the people, details some of the most noteworthy things that took place from an insider's perspective during the third and final day of the summit.

Click on the full report to hear about some of the overarching themes of the big pharma-pushing conference. These include agendas seeking to digitalize and globalize public health as well as further censor medical opinions and thought that their unelected health and big tech entities deem as misinformation.

You’ll also see the surprising moment when the WHO’s Chief Executive Director Dr. Mike Ryan — who previously was a staunch supporter of harsh covid-19 restrictions — speaks against mass censorship so as not to “weaponize communications” and “propogandize people into health.”

If you appreciated that Rebel News reporters have brought you exclusive coverage of the World Health Summit 2022 and have more shocking information about it to come, please donate what you can to help us cover the expenses of the journalistic mission at RebelWHO.com. That is also where you can catch up on our coverage of the Summit to date, including a recap of what happened on day one and day two of the conference.