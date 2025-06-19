Tories accuse PM of backing Brookfield's 'bottom line' with EV mandate, Bill C-5

Conservative MPs are raising ethics concerns about Prime Minister Mark Carney over Bill C-5 and the EV mandate, citing ongoing interests held by a previous employer.

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer accused Prime Minister Carney of prioritizing his former employer's profits by reviving the EV mandate, noting Carney held nearly $10 million in unexercised Brookfield Asset Management stock options as of December 31.

“Canadians, autoworkers, Ford, GM — they all don’t want the EV mandate, but the prime minister’s intent on pushing it through,” Scheer said. “Isn’t it true that this isn’t about the environment, but the bottom line for Brookfield?”

AI Minister Evan Solomon evaded questions about his party leader's portfolio, instead highlighting government efforts to protect Canadian auto jobs and investments in automakers.

Carney, the former Brookfield chair, advocated for a gas car ban while Brookfield heavily invested in the EV supply chain. He has repeatedly refused to discuss his private investments.

Staff try to manage all the conflicts of interest for PM & Mrs. Carney, discloses @PrivyCouncilCa: "We are working very closely with the PMO to manage all the conflicts he has," MPs are told. https://t.co/hv3NMwpChF @ShannonStubbsMP pic.twitter.com/u8VE41fn23 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 19, 2025

In addition, Bill C-5, seeking to break internal trade barriers and fast-track major projects, faced scrutiny from the Official Opposition over potential conflicts of interest, according to the Canadian Press. Despite concerns, Conservative MPs are backing the Liberal bill.

Philip Lawrence, a Conservative MP, questioned Minister LeBlanc on ethics screens, noting Carney's past as Brookfield chair — a firm involved in infrastructure and construction.

Shannon Stubbs, his caucus colleague, had concerns with potential insider dealing as cabinet members testified on C-5. Section 5.6 of the bill allows Carney and his cabinet to expedite industrial projects deemed in the national interest.

LeBlanc stated elected officials remain bound by current ethics rules.

https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1915899686227218769

Carney chaired Brookfield Asset Management until January 16, Toronto's largest commercial landlord and owner of federal contractor Westinghouse Electric Canada.

On Tuesday, a deputy minister revealed that federal employees are trying to "manage all the conflicts" concerning Prime Minister Carney’s private business interests, according to Blacklock’s.

Prior to becoming Party leader, Carney held directorships and executive positions at Bloomberg L.P., Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, Pacific Investment Management Co., and Stripe.com.

Opposition MPs last month questioned the Prime Minister’s ethics, a subject that prompted Carney to lash out at reporters during the election. “I am complying with the rules,” he told reporters on March 17.