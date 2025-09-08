Toronto Catholic school board chair expensed milkshakes, McDonald’s at 3 a.m. and Apple Watch strap

Toronto Catholic District School Board Chair Markus de Domenico billed taxpayers for late-night Uber Eats orders, burgers and milkshakes, and even a $145 Apple Watch strap, according to receipts uncovered by Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington.

Expense records show de Domenico charged the public purse for a cookie-dough milkshake from Holy Shakes, three outings at Beertown Public House in Etobicoke worth more than $300, bakery lunches, and a McDonald’s delivery at 3 a.m. that came to $23 after fees and tips. He also billed for Audible and Apple purchases, including the pricey watch strap, along with Amazon books.

Education Minister @PaulCalandra joined @MooreintheAM, accusing the TCDSB Chair of spending on items "that don't help kids in the classroom" including milkshakes, parts for his Apple watch, and 3am Uber Eats orders, which is the reasoning for eliminating some local school boards. pic.twitter.com/DfdVRzTuYw — NEWSTALK 1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) September 5, 2025

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra said none of the spending benefited students and accused the trustee of treating taxpayer dollars like a personal tab. “Ontario families deserve better than trustees who treat the classroom like their personal expense account,” Calandra told the Sun.

The controversy erupted after de Domenico publicly criticized the Ford government’s decision to strip the TCDSB of operating powers over alleged mismanagement. Calandra shot back on Newstalk 1010, saying he wouldn’t take fiscal advice from someone charging taxpayers for milkshakes and fast food.

De Domenico did not deny the expenses, arguing he often meets parents in coffee shops or restaurants and sometimes picks up the tab. In a statement, he accused the minister of a “power grab” and said he will continue to “help families” despite the criticism.

Ontario parents want school choice



Public schools are an absolute mess and the administrators all the way up are no better



Boards no longer view parents as partners and first educators, but rather as barriers to their unfettered mega indoctrination camps — principals deflect… https://t.co/tQmn8Fydsm — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 5, 2025

The revelations come as the province promises reforms to school board governance, including potentially dismantling dysfunctional boards.