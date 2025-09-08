Toronto Catholic school board chair expensed milkshakes, McDonald’s at 3 a.m. and Apple Watch strap

The revelations come as the province promises reforms to school board governance, including potentially dismantling dysfunctional boards.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  September 08, 2025

 

Instagram / markusdedomenico

Toronto Catholic District School Board Chair Markus de Domenico billed taxpayers for late-night Uber Eats orders, burgers and milkshakes, and even a $145 Apple Watch strap, according to receipts uncovered by Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington.

Expense records show de Domenico charged the public purse for a cookie-dough milkshake from Holy Shakes, three outings at Beertown Public House in Etobicoke worth more than $300, bakery lunches, and a McDonald’s delivery at 3 a.m. that came to $23 after fees and tips. He also billed for Audible and Apple purchases, including the pricey watch strap, along with Amazon books.

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra said none of the spending benefited students and accused the trustee of treating taxpayer dollars like a personal tab. “Ontario families deserve better than trustees who treat the classroom like their personal expense account,” Calandra told the Sun.

The controversy erupted after de Domenico publicly criticized the Ford government’s decision to strip the TCDSB of operating powers over alleged mismanagement. Calandra shot back on Newstalk 1010, saying he wouldn’t take fiscal advice from someone charging taxpayers for milkshakes and fast food.

De Domenico did not deny the expenses, arguing he often meets parents in coffee shops or restaurants and sometimes picks up the tab. In a statement, he accused the minister of a “power grab” and said he will continue to “help families” despite the criticism.

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-09-08 13:22:00 -0400
    Did he really think that no one would notice?