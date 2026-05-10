Toronto City Councillor erects an “Elbows Up” sign – and then bills it to the taxpayer!

Whenever we commute down Dufferin Street south of Lawrence Avenue in north Toronto, we cringe.

No, it’s not the du rigueur gridlock. Rather, it’s a sign located at 2952 Dufferin St.

The sign reads: “Elbows Up” – and this silly slogan brings back jarring memories of the 2025 federal election.

For starters, “Elbows Ip” has to be the dumbest political jingoism of all time. After all, if you go into the corners “elbows up” during a hockey game, you’re going to be penalized. Shockingly, it’s called “elbowing.” But never mind…

Yet, from the literal to the figurative, what tangible benefit has Canada received from the so-called “Elbows Up” movement these past 13 months? We would say the answer to that query rhymes with “hero”.

Alas, here’s where things get very interesting: this “Elbows Up” sign is outside the constituency office of an elected representative, Mike Colle. BUT Mr Colle is NOT the federal MP for the riding of Eglinton-Lawrence. Rather, he’s a City of Toronto councillor.

What the hell?

Needless to say, at least we all know how this boomer voted last April…

But in one sense, we get it: Coun. Colle wants to wear his politics on his sleeve, so to speak. But what we don’t get is this: in the department of insult to injury, Colle did NOT pay for this virtue-signalling sign out of his own pocket. Rather, it was the ever-beleaguered Toronto taxpayer who had to foot the bill!

According to the regular disclosure of city councillors’ 2025 office expenses, it was revealed that Colle dinged the taxpayer $457.92 for this sign.

We almost forgot: Colle also ordered 400 posters displaying the “Elbows Up” slogan to hand out to the public. The poster expenditure was also billed to the taxpayer – precisely $253.75.

Hey, what the heck: just put it on the tab…

By the way, Colle made sure HIS name was prominent on those posters. He wanted to make damn sure his constituents realized that he was distributing this Mark Carney Liberal propaganda. Distributing the posters, mind you, but not paying for the stuff out of his own pocket.

But seriously, with all the problems facing Toronto, is this really the best use of taxpayer dollars during these moribund economic times? And what exactly is the call to action re: “Elbows Up” or is it just some nonsensical slogan? And a year later, how is the “Elbows Up” mandate going? And say, what is the feedback via constituents – you know, those suckers paying the freight for that sign and those posters?

We paid a house call to Colle’s constituency office, but nobody was available to come on camera.

Bottom line: In the lovely Liberal stronghold that is Toronto, constituents might love the “Elbows Up” rhetoric. Or they might loathe it. Regardless, it is the “little people” who are paying for it.