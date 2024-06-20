Toronto District School Board drops terms 'men,' 'women,' 'boys,' and 'girls' in reproductive health learning material

E-transfer (Canada):

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is handing out reading material to students that is filled with radical gender ideology and removes terms like "men," "women," "boys," and "girls.'

The worksheets for fifth graders instead use the term "people with a uterus," "people with a penis," "people who have more testosterone," and "people who have more estrogen."

There is zero mention of boys / girls / men / women. pic.twitter.com/uOBy3E7W1S — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) June 18, 2024

A worksheet on periods says that "people with a uterus usually get their first periods..." while another one says uses the phrase "reproductive system for people with a penis" when describing men.

Another worksheet describing puberty uses the terms "people who have more testosterone" and contrasting the female experience by saying "people who have more estrogen."

The material was made by School Qube, a company that is reportedly "the world's largest marketplace of PreK-12 resources," the Toronto Sun reports.

The workbooks are readable on the Teachers Pay Teachers website and is marketed as fitting into Ontario's Health and Physical Education curriculum. Senior Communications Advisor Isha Chaudhury said in a statement that the policy is not one from the Premier Doug Ford's government.

"We expect that school boards are focused on getting back-to-basics on the fundamental skills that children need, like reading, writing and math," she said.

In April of last year, then-education minister Stephen Lecce announced the first set of regulations under the Better Schools and Student Outcomes Act.

The legislation is intended to increase school board accountability and empower the voices of parents, according to a recent statement Lecce.

We are following through on our commitment to parents.



✔️#BackToBasics in the classroom

✔️accountability on school boards

✔️empowering the voices of parents



Read my statement ⬇️https://t.co/PLaXxFUggN pic.twitter.com/nJXq3HQSMf — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) July 30, 2023

“These new measures will focus on getting back to the basics of education: strengthening reading, writing and math, and other STEM disciplines,” reads the official release.

These reforms include the new authority for our government to set binding priorities on school boards that focus on boosting student achievement focused on reading, writing and math. This sends a clear signal to Ontario’s school boards we’ve listened to the priorities of parents putting common sense at the centre of our education system. To improve school board transparency, school board plans will be benchmarked against system-wide performance indicators.

As reported by Rebel News, the legislation came while Ontario school boards dealt with blowback over their soliciting of gender identity and sexual orientation of minors in school surveys, and for handing out content detailing sexual deviance readily available in school libraries.