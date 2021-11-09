Toronto District School Board H.R. employee speaks out on vaccine mandate and school staff shortages

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Lorrie Parrott (@Raine72Parrott on Twitter), a human resources employee at the Toronto District School Board who is one of many facing unpaid leave for refusing to take the vaccine.

Speaking about the vaccine mandate for TDSB employees, and the impact this will have on schools, Lorrie told David:

It's absolutely going to impede. I deal with one unit of a collective agreement in my HR position. We have different HR groups for the different units, and I can tell you in my unit and from the information I have from my colleagues in the other units, we are very short-staffed at this point, and that's because people have gone on leaves, they've resigned as a result of the vax mandate, or for whatever their other reasons are, and now at this time there are only 800 that have been put on a leave... and the estimation by the board is about 4800 additional employees to those 800 employees, and we are already short-staffed in schools. It's going to make classroom sizes probably 40 to 50 students per class, they're not going to have the support in place for the teachers, they're not going to have enough teachers to run things, they're not going to have enough caretakers, administrative staff, and it goes right across the board.

