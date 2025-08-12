Toronto Fire Services vehicles are now displaying stickers supporting ideological messages

It used to be that municipal vehicles veered clear of displaying political/ideological messaging. Not anymore. At least not when it comes to the City of Toronto.

At the underground parking lot serving Toronto City Hall, we spotted several Toronto Fire Services vehicles. Nothing unusual about that – except for the number of vehicles that were festooned with ideological/politicized stickers.

The propaganda included rainbow pride progress decals as well as stickers proclaiming: “Celebrate Black History Month” and “Every Child Matters.”

But what’s the reason for this? What is the ostensible policy behind this? Who are the city officials that are approving such messaging (assuming this messaging is approved – or is it a matter of “anything goes” down at Silly Hall these days)?

It was impossible not to notice a leftist bent to the messaging.

How very odd indeed!

Back in 2007, the idea of putting yellow ribbons on City of Toronto vehicles erupted as a huge controversy… for reasons that escape us.

The yellow ribbons were meant to show support for Canadian soldiers serving in Afghanistan. And yet this was somehow a third-rail issue?

Check out this excerpt from a CBC story:

“Some members of the public have complained, saying the decals show support only for the Afghanistan mission.

“Mayor David Miller said the yellow ribbon decals were only meant to remain on the vehicles for a one-year period and council shouldn't change that.

“Removal of the decals, which will begin in September as the vehicles come in for maintenance, is expected to take several months.”

So, decals supporting Canadian troops putting their lives on the line for their country defending western values is considered verboten? Only in uber-woke Hogtown…

In any event, seeking answers about the decals flagging pride, Black History Month, and Every Child Matters, we reached out to the media relations departments for both Toronto Fire Services and the City of Toronto. Our queries:

1. I thought city-owned vehicles are not supposed to display politicized messages. Was this policy recently changed?

2. If so, who was behind the policy change? And who gets to decide which messages appear on fire services vehicles?

3. Do vehicle decals have to be pre-approved or can individual firefighters post stickers of their choosing?

Alas, we received radio silence.

Bottom line: when it comes to the idealogues running the City of Toronto and Toronto Fire Services, city vehicles apparently can indeed be used as platforms to “say it loud, say it proud”… as long as the messaging is politically correct and appropriately woke, that is…