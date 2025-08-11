Toronto hiring more police officers, 911 operators to address safety concerns, response times

Toronto will be hiring hundreds of new police officers and dozens of new 911 operators through a five-year hiring plan, Mayor Olivia Chow announced on Monday.

In addition to 720 officers being hired in the first two years of the program, the city is looking to add 90 more 911 operators by the end of 2025. Currently, it has added 60 so far.

The bolstering of the Toronto Police Service “will make a huge difference on the front line and will support our efforts to reduce response times,” Chief Myron Demkiw said earlier this year.

“As mayor and as city, our top priority must be to keep the people safe and answer their call when they need most,” Mayor Chow said in her announcement, as reported by CBC.

Toronto has seen worsening crime in recent years, with homicides hitting a five-year high in 2024. Police response times to crimes also climbed, with average responses taking near 20 minutes in 2024, though that number has decreased closer to 13 minutes in 2025.

As recently as 2023, some residents reported not hearing from police for up to 24 hours after calling.

“When you need help fast in an emergency, you shouldn’t have to wait,” Mayor Chow said during Monday's announcement.

The city has also recently unveiled a new, non-emergency line for residents to contact police by dialling *877 on mobile devices.