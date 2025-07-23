Toronto homicide suspect's gun and drug guilty plea postponed over deportation concerns

Judge orders immigration consultation before accepting plea from Filipino man facing unrelated charges in Barrie.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

A Filipino man linked to a Toronto homicide had his guilty plea on unrelated gun and drug charges postponed this week after a judge raised concerns about the immigration consequences of his conviction.

Orillia Matters reports that the accused, 31-year-old Bueron, appeared in a Barrie courtroom hoping to plead guilty to charges stemming from his 2024 arrest. But Justice Jennifer Campitelli refused to accept the plea until Bueron had spoken with an immigration lawyer. As a landed immigrant who arrived in Canada more than 10 years ago, a criminal conviction would almost certainly trigger deportation proceedings.

Bueron is also accused of manslaughter in connection with a homicide in Toronto, though the plea in question pertains only to weapons and narcotics charges laid in a separate incident.

Justice Campitelli emphasized the “severe consequences” that could follow a conviction, including automatic removal from Canada, and said it would be inappropriate to proceed without confirming that Bueron fully understood those implications.

The case was adjourned to allow Bueron time to obtain legal counsel specializing in immigration. He remains in custody.



  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-23 22:06:14 -0400
    Once again, bleeding-heart judges rule against common sense. Anybody knows that doing crime in a country has consequences like deportation. Our legal system is unjust and butt backwards.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-23 21:20:04 -0400
    We’ve become a sanctuary country for all manner of criminals.