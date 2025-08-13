Toronto International Film Festival pulls Oct. 7 documentary over ‘legal clearance’ issue, threat of ‘disruption’

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced that a documentary highlighting a retired Israeli soldier’s efforts to save his family during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in Israel will no longer be screened.

The documentary, titled “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”, was created by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich. It tells the story of retired Israeli Gen. Noam Tibon and his efforts to save his son and other civilians from Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

However, a TIFF spokesperson cited a lack of “legal clearance of all footage” when announcing the film would no longer be shown on Tuesday, according to CTV News.

The footage that the festival is ‘concerned’ about was likely filmed by Hamas terrorists during their Oct. 7 massacre of civilians in Israel, according to reporting from The Times of Israel.

The organizers of the festival also stated that the “potential threat of significant disruption” is a reason for no longer screening the documentary.

The filmmakers reportedly spoke out against the festival's decision to pull their documentary. “We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming by refusing this film,” they said in a statement to Deadline.

Former Spokesman for the State of Israel Eylon Levy also condemned TIFF's decision to pull the documentary from its list of screenings in a post on X.

"RIDICULOUS: The Toronto Film Festival is scrapping a doco about October 7 because the producers didn't ask Hamas' permission to use its footage of them slaughtering Israelis. You can't make this up."

The Canadian Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs criticized TIFF for kowtowing to anti-Israel activists: “It is unconscionable that TIFF is allowing a small mob of extremists—who use intimidation and threats of violence—to dictate what films Canadians can see at the festival. This shameful decision sends an unmistakable message: Toronto’s Jewish community, which has long played an integral role at TIFF, is no longer safe or welcome.”

TIFF has faced other criticism in recent years for cancelling documentaries.

Just last year, the festival cancelled a screening of the film “Russians at War,” which documented Russian soldiers' thoughts and feelings while fighting in eastern Ukraine. The film was accused by pro-Ukraine activists of being Russian propaganda and attempting to sway opinions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.