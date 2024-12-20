Toronto Jewish girls' school shot at for third time — how long will this go on?

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning, the Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School was shot at — the third time the school has been hit with gunfire. Shortly after 9 a.m., when I arrived, plywood had been placed in a window that was struck by the gunfire.

Police were on the scene with the forensics unit, the K9 unit and had shut down the entire street in around the building because they suspected shots might have been fired from multiple locations.

I'm not sure how lucky the police will be in finding any evidence; it's been six hours since the shooting already, there's snow on the ground.

What's incredible — in a sad way — is that this is normal in Canada now. Three times this school has been hit. Just the other day in Montreal, the Beth Tikvah synagogue was attack for the second or third time. I've been to synagogues in Toronto that were attacked five or six times.

And these are just the ones we know about.

I should tell you, when I came to this school for an earlier attack, the police had a press conference. They said they didn't know if it was an antisemitic incident, completely refusing to use the word Jewish or antisemitic during the entire press conference. Bizarrely, they asked people not to share the closed-circuit TV image of the suspect.

These things aren't going to stop. Justin Trudeau is insistent on bringing in “refugees” from Gaza. We're one of only two countries in the world stupid enough to do so — not a single Arab Muslim country has taken in Gazan refugees. Because that country has been marinated in terrorism for 20 years, they've been taught terrorism.

Who would bring people like that into their neighbourhoods? Well, Trudeau would, because they're his last remaining diehard supporters. I think that's part of the problem here: we've brought in hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of people who despise our Western culture.

Are we surprised if we bring in millions of migrants, without vetting them for a cultural fit, are we surprised they bring their age-old hatred with them? We don't even have in-person meetings to screen immigrants. We've brought in so many that they form ethnic ghettos, where it is normal to despise Jews and despise the West.

Even basic laws — not vaguely-defined hate speech laws — are not being enforced. Things like trespass and vandalism and incitement and uttering threats are going unenforced. We see it every week in the Bathurst and Sheppard area of Toronto.

Perhaps the biggest disgrace in all of this is the local member of Parliament. Her name is Ya'ara Saks. She actually flew to the Middle East to meet with a terrorist named Mahmoud Abbas.

She won't be here at the school today; she doesn't really care about her local community, and they hate her too.

Is it any surprise that if that's our government — willing to embrace a terror leader — that you'll have shootings like this? Expect more of this the longer this government continues.