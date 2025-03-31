Toronto Liberal candidate Evan Solomon’s campaign launch gets off to rocky start after 'gross' photo

As campaign launches go, Evan Solomon’s foray into federal politics was equal parts bizarre and baffling. Not to mention gross.

Solomon is the former journalist who was fired from his CBC gig a decade ago due to a conflict-of-interest scandal. He then went on to work for Bell Media, which given its federal government funding , is kind of like CBC-lite these days.

He would later bugger off from that gig to get a job at the Eurasia Group. Senior executives at Eurasia include Justin Trudeau’s best friend, Gerald Butts, and Mark Carney’s wife, Diana Fox Carney.

Anyone else recognize a pattern here when it comes to Solomon’s career trajectory?

So, when Solomon announced that he was running as a Liberal in the riding of Toronto Centre, this news was about as shocking as stating that there’s saltwater in the Pacific Ocean.

But for someone who is allegedly politically astute and social media savvy, Solomon’s campaign launch was downright embarrassing.

For starters, there was the photo he posted on X depicting Solomon standing outside his campaign office. Keen-eyed observers noticed the presence of what appeared to be urine and human feces in the background. Gulp.

Our campaign office is up and running Toronto Centre! Only Mark Carney and the Liberal team will keep Canada strong, and I'm proud to be running. pic.twitter.com/GE0zC9zzqw — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) March 26, 2025

Around the same time, Solomon or someone on his team reposted what they believed to be a genuine X posting from the party’s big boss man, Mark Carney. Anyone with a functioning brain cell would have instantly realized that this X posting was about as genuine as a three dollar bill.

For starters, the name on the X posting was not “Mark Carney”; rather, the moniker was “Mark Carney’s Ego.” Granted, Mr. Carney has an ego the size of the CN Tower. But not even this globalist/elitist would be that flagrant about it.

.@MarkJCarney shockingly admits that he thinks Canada needs a "globalist" and "elitist" prime minister like himself."I know how the world works," he says, pic.twitter.com/3D2PDzI6lr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 18, 2025

Obviously, it was a parody account – which was made all the more obvious by the content. Namely, a photo of the bright red Liberal Party campaign bus; alas, the word “Liberal” had been photoshopped to read “Ret*rd”.

As well, the logo for the World Economic Forum was plastered on the side of the bus. While Carney is tied to the WEF, he’d rather not talk about that these days in his new role as Captain Canuck, returning from Europe to save our dominion from an existential threat.

In the final analysis, one must question if Evan Solomon is a serious candidate given these outrageous flubs – especially given his credentials as a journalist (you know, someone who allegedly makes sure all the facts are correct.) And so much for being a social media “whiz kid.”

Speaking of “whizzing”, Rebel News recently paid a visit to Solomon’s campaign office. We observed that the urine and excrement had been cleaned up. But alas, given that a bright yellow fire hydrant is directly in front of Solomon’s office, we worry about future deposits from canine passersby.

And we wonder: when it comes to dogs that urinate and defecate outside Solomon’s office, are they doing so just to relieve themselves? Or are they making a political statement regarding the Liberal Party of Canada and its latest whiz-bang star candidate?