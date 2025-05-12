Toronto man pleads guilty to funding ISIS using donations intended for Palestinians in Gaza

A Toronto man has admitted to using funds raised through fraudulent ‘pro Gaza’ online initiatives to support the terrorist group ISIS, according to Global News.

Khalilullah Yousuf, who was 34 at the time of his arrest in December of 2022, used GoFundMe along with other crowdfunding sites to solicit donations that he claimed were for Muslim religious events and Palestinians in Gaza.

Instead of delivering the funds to legitimate support initiatives, Yousuf sent the money to an ISIS terrorist who provided him with images of ammunition, weapons, and an ISIS flag to show how the funds were being spent.

Yousuf previously conceded to an undercover officer that he knew the money was ultimately going to bolster ISIS’s weapons caches.

The terrorist financier reportedly raised over $35,000 through his fraudulent scheme, saying online that the money was being used "for the good people of the Gaza Strip" and to help celebrate Muslim holidays like Eid.

As further noted by Global News, Yousuf also admitted to producing ISIS propaganda himself, along with manuals that detailed how to join the terror group and carry out attacks.

Yousuf initially used basic cash transfer companies to move the funds to ISIS before switching to bitcoin in an attempt to avoid authorities' scrutiny.

The Toronto-based ISIS supporter reportedly sent over US$20,000 worth of bitcoin to the terror group and "conspired with an overseas ISIS member to carry out terrorist attacks on foreign embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan," according to his U.S. charges.

Yousuf's guilty plea reportedly marks only the third time in Canadian history that someone has been convicted for terrorist financing. Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Yousuf.