Toronto man pleads guilty to funding ISIS using donations intended for Palestinians in Gaza

Khalilullah Yousuf pleaded guilty to participating in a terrorist group and terrorist financing on Monday during his appearance at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Rebel News
  |   May 12, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

A Toronto man has admitted to using funds raised through fraudulent ‘pro Gaza’ online initiatives to support the terrorist group ISIS, according to Global News.

Khalilullah Yousuf, who was 34 at the time of his arrest in December of 2022, used GoFundMe along with other crowdfunding sites to solicit donations that he claimed were for Muslim religious events and Palestinians in Gaza.

Instead of delivering the funds to legitimate support initiatives, Yousuf sent the money to an ISIS terrorist who provided him with images of ammunition, weapons, and an ISIS flag to show how the funds were being spent.

Yousuf previously conceded to an undercover officer that he knew the money was ultimately going to bolster ISIS’s weapons caches.

The terrorist financier reportedly raised over $35,000 through his fraudulent scheme, saying online that the money was being used "for the good people of the Gaza Strip" and to help celebrate Muslim holidays like Eid.

As further noted by Global News, Yousuf also admitted to producing ISIS propaganda himself, along with manuals that detailed how to join the terror group and carry out attacks.

Yousuf initially used basic cash transfer companies to move the funds to ISIS before switching to bitcoin in an attempt to avoid authorities' scrutiny.

The Toronto-based ISIS supporter reportedly sent over US$20,000 worth of bitcoin to the terror group and "conspired with an overseas ISIS member to carry out terrorist attacks on foreign embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan," according to his U.S. charges.

Yousuf's guilty plea reportedly marks only the third time in Canadian history that someone has been convicted for terrorist financing. Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Yousuf.

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.