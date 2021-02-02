CAUGHT RED-HANDED! Exclusive video of a winter getaway at Toronto mayor John Tory’s house in Florida this weekend!

UPDATE 4:20pm ET: SEE BOTTOM

We caught them. We knew we would.

There was a nice little winter weekend getaway party at John Tory’s Florida mansion this weekend. The only question is: was John Tory, the brutal enforcer of lockdowns, there himself?

Who was there?

Did Tory sneak down to play a round of golf at his private golf course? Did he go out for a gourmet dinner in a city that hasn’t locked down its restaurants, like Tory has done to Toronto?

DONATE TO HELP US COVER THE COSTS OF HUNTING DOWN LOCKDOWN CHEATERS

Or was it Tory’s wife, getting a $400 hairstyle in a city that hasn’t locked down its salons?

We know there were several cars there — and a lovely summertime bicycle. Must be nice — it was 26 degrees in North Palm Beach this weekend. It was -15 degrees and snowy in Toronto. No bicycling for mere citizens.

We sent an urgent email to Tory’s office asking him exactly who it was enjoying Tory's multi-million dollar home, right on the water, in one of Florida’s most exclusive gated communities. (We would have knocked on the door, but the whole compound is heavily guarded.) We got a two-sentence reply, full of wiggle words. They didn’t actually categorically deny it. And we know that Tory has sneaked away before during the pandemic.

Here's the reply we got:

Here's what I sent in reply:

Tory’s staff had an email back-and-forth with me, using wiggle words that felt shifty. But I asked them four times: WHO WAS THERE? They simply refuse to say. Because whether it’s Tory himself, his wife and family, or even just his fancy friends — there really is no acceptable answer, is there?

If Tory and his friends get to travel and party like rockstars, why should the rest of us follow his dreary lockdowns?

If you’re as grossed out by this as I am, please sign our petition.

I’ve sent a fourth follow-up letter to Tory’s office. If they write back, I’ll post their reply here, to let them tell their side of the story.

I don’t think they’re going to ever say who was partying at their Florida mansion this weekend, while Torontonians were locked in their houses.

You can’t have a lockdown cheater as mayor — it destroys any public respect for the rule of law.

I don’t want to tell you every politician we’ve been hunting, because we’re still hunting them. We've had journalists in five different locations in three different countries. And as long as these hypocrites are locking you down, we’ll be hunting them.

If you believe that’s important work, please help us pay for that real investigative journalism — I estimate we’ve spent $10,000 dollars tracking down lockdown cheaters, and with John Tory we finally caught him. If you value our work, you can support it by making a donation.

UPDATE: After the publication of this video, the mayor’s office wrote to us to claim that the mayor "and his wife" have not left Canada since March of 2020. We have asked for a clarification if that choice of wording means that either of them have left the country, and if the mayor’s office has actually checked with either of them.

We have also asked, for a fifth time, who was at the mayor’s North Palm Beach mansion, and why the mayor is covering up for them. We’ll let you know if they ever answer.