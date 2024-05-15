Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow embraces the white flag of surrender as she is AWOL for Israeli flag-raising ceremony

On May 14, the flag of Israel was raised at Nathan Phillips Square. Nothing unusual about that. May 14 is Israel’s Independence Day, and for decades the Israeli flag has flown over the square on this date.

What was unusual this time around was that Mayor Olivia Chow chose not to attend the flag-raising. But why?

First, she claimed that it was the city’s protocol office that decided to let Israel’s flag be raised, not her. Nice

And then the following statement was issued by her office: “The Mayor did not decide to fly the flag, and does not have the authority to approve or deny flag raising requests. The Mayor will not attend the flag raising. She believes raising it is divisive at this time, and understands the deep pain and anguish felt by many in the community.”

Really? What community is this flag “divisive” to? The pro-Hamas hooligan community?

She also seems to be implying that the flag of Israel is too political these days thanks to the war that is raging in the Middle East. Here’s a free history lesson for Mayor Chow: when Israel was formed as a nation in 1948, there was also a war going on in the Middle East.

That’s when Israel had to defend itself against the combined armies of Iraq, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Transjordan (Jordan). Two Palestinian irregular forces were also involved in trying to eradicate the Jewish state.

Israel would also have to defend itself against various Arab neighbours in subsequent wars over the decades. Sadly, Israel routinely fighting for its right to exist is nothing all that new.

It should be noted that Mayor Chow also stated that she typically does not attend “flag-raising ceremonies.”

Really?

Does anyone care to bet that Mayor Chow will be front and centre at Nathan Phillips Square next month when the rainbow flag is raised for “pride season”?

Chow totally supports that kind of flag-raising. And the irony couldn’t be more perverse: Israel is the only nation in the Middle East in which two pride parades take place every year. Meanwhile in Gaza, openly identifying as a member of that the LGBTQ-etc. community can be a death sentence.

Mayor Chow is both a hypocrite and on the wrong side of history. Shame.