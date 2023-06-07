Toronto mayoral candidate Isabella Gamk has a unique platform, but will it resonate with voters?
Gamk wants to establish a 'supported homeless encampment' at an Etobicoke park. And in order to get the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Gamk wants to 'light a firecracker under his butt to get things done.'
Meet Isabella Gamk, candidate for Mayor of Toronto. We bumped into Gamk outside a recent Toronto mayoralty debate being staged downtown. You might find this hard to imagine, but Gamk, along with 93 other candidates, wasn’t invited up onto the debate podium on this evening.
Still, Gamk’s platform is downright fascinating. Gamk wants to block streets to create MORE gridlock (in order to get the attention of police). Gamk also wants to establish a “supported homeless encampment” at an Etobicoke park. Oh, and in order to get the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Gamk wants to “light a firecracker under his butt to get things done.”
We think that would definitely get Premier Ford’s attention. We also think such an act would no doubt draw attention from law enforcement.
Gamk is also the founder of something called POOF (Protecting ODSP [Ontario Disability Support Program] OW [Ontario Works] Funding). Naturally, Gamk wants more funding directed to POOF’s pet projects.
But in the big picture, we ponder if a promise to create more traffic chaos plus the establishment of yet another tent city plus what amounts to assault with a weapon when it comes to dealing with Premier Ford… is this truly a winning platform?
We shall all find out on election day, June 26.
We are hoping to interview all 102 mayoral candidates. If you happen to be running for mayor, kindly reach out to us at [email protected].
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.