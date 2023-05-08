Toronto mayoral candidate Rob Davis: 'If you own a car or own a house, Olivia Chow is your enemy'

By David Menzies Take Toronto Back Petition Enough is enough. Lawlessness spiralled out of control under former Toronto mayor John Tory. His replacement must enforce the laws, clean up Toronto and make the city safe again. 3,705 signatures

The number of candidates vying to become mayor of Toronto is currently 67, a result of former mayor John Tory resigning in disgrace in February after it was discovered that his dishonour was horizontally jogging with a subordinate employee, Emily Hillstrom. (So much for leading by example during the COVID years…)

We bumped into candidate Rob Davis in downtown Toronto to get his $0.02 worth (by the way, if any Toronto mayoral candidate would also like to be interviewed, please reach out to Rebel News at [email protected]).

In any event, the campaign slogan for Ron Davis is, “Safer. Cleaner. Kinder.” Hogtown definitely needs to update its safety record and the city has never looked so filthy be it the preponderance of graffiti, litter and tent cities.

But what does “kinder” mean? Davis says: “When city council turned people out of the warming centres, where did they expect homeless and people in crisis to go? They went to libraries, they went to the subway system. So what did we have happen? Violence, crime… we can’t be safe if we’re not kind. If we don’t take care of people in need, then of course we’re going to have problems in our libraries and subways.”

Davis says he is also dead-set against the city spending an estimated $21 million to change politically incorrect street names so as to appease the woke cancel culture mob given there are far more pressing needs to be addressed by the city.

On that note, Davis says left wing candidate Olivia Chow — who is apparently leading in the polls — would be a disaster if elected mayor given her propensity to tax and spend. “If you own a car or own a house, Olivia Chow is your worst enemy,” says Davis.

As for the number one complaint raised by Torontonians, Davis says it’s traffic congestion. Therefore, he promises to put an end to adding any more bike lanes.

And he vows no more John Tory-style hypocrisy. Says Davis: “There’ll be no more, ‘One law for me and one law for thee.’”

In any event, that’s one candidate interview down and 66 more to go. This could be the most fascinating mayoral race in Hogtown history…