Toronto park vandalized with antisemitic messages as Israeli hostages are released

On the day the hostages are released in Israel, Toronto’s Cedarvale Park gets peppered with antisemitic graffiti. And nobody in charge seems to care…

David Menzies
  |   October 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Cedarvale Park in north Toronto looks quite serene now. But a few days ago, this park resembled a crucible of hatred.

Which is to say on the day 20 Israeli hostages were freed by the Hamas terrorist organization, some people (we wonder who?) vandalized this park with copious quantities of odious antisemitic graffiti.

Slogans such as “From the River to the Sea” and “Death to the IDF” were spraypainted all over the park.

It was diabolical. But it’s also the “new normal” in Toronto and so many other places post-Oct. 7, 2023. Cedervale Park is located in a notably Jewish neighbourhood and even has a Jewish elementary school attached to it. 

This wasn't a simple act of rebellious graffiti. This was a continuation of the insidious propaganda campaign to normalize Jew hatred in Toronto, which continues unabated.

And it’s not just nasty slogans spraypainted in public parks. A Toronto Jewish girls school was subjected to gunfire on three separate occasions. Meanwhile, hardly a week goes by in which a synagogue is not vandalized.

But what is perhaps even more disturbing is the ho-hum attitude when it comes to the ongoing Jew hatred.

For example, we did a Google News search regarding the Cedarvale Park incident. The only media outlet that reported this atrocity was Israel National News – which isn’t even based in Canada! Clearly, the Mark Carney-funded Canadian mainstream media has other fish to fry, yet we wonder what the outcry would’ve been had the smears been “Islamophobic”? (That was a rhetorical question, by the way, given what occurred during the infamous “hijab hoax.”)

Also missing were the du rigueur hollow words condemning the attack from the likes of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Normally, they would make statements condemning such an incident and make certain to state that “hate has no home here”… all the while catering to the hatred.

Indeed, hate clearly does have a home in Hogtown. On chilly days, Toronto Police will even deliver coffee and Timbits to the Hamasholes who gather in predominantly Jewish neighbourhoods to chant genocide.

Bottom line, the hostage drama in Gaza is coming to an end. But expect antisemitism to flourish on the home front as politicians and the police and the mainstream media do absolutely nothing.

Makes one wonder: was this what it was like for Jews in Germany in the 1930s?

David Menzies

Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

