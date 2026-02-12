Toronto Police accused of weaponizing internal disciplinary hearing amid sweeping corruption probe

Staff Sgt. Dave Haynes battles discreditable conduct, breach of confidence and insubordination charges as TPS faces a massive integrity probe over murder plots, drug trafficking and leaking sensitive information.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 12, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A Toronto police disciplinary hearing involving a veteran officer is unfolding as the province launches a sweeping corruption inspection into the city’s police service.

Staff Sgt. Ernest “Dave” Haynes — a longtime Toronto officer and son-in-law of Premier Doug Ford — returned before a disciplinary tribunal on Thursday morning, facing internal charges including discreditable conduct, breach of confidence and insubordination.

What is typically a procedural matter has quickly turned contentious.

Prosecutor Frank Addario moved to withdraw several charges — including one entire case — and to ‘narrow’ another, saying the intent was to “streamline” the proceedings.

Defence counsel Bath-Sheba van den Berg arguing the late-stage withdrawals — nearly two years into the process — form part of what she describes as an “abuse of process.” She raised concerns about the recent disclosure of lengthy affidavits and investigative materials, calling it an “ambush.” Haynes’ PTSD diagnosis was also noted, which the tribunal has accommodated, requiring adequate time to review complex evidence and appropriately respond.

The defence sought an adjournment until next week to review recent prosecution submissions, but the prosecution pushed back, arguing that much of the disclosed evidence was already known to Haynes or his former counsel. Prosecutor Addario then emphasized that police disciplinary hearings under the Statutory Powers Procedure Act are intended to be efficient and cost-effective.

Hearing officer Insp. Branton granted a partial adjournment — delaying proceedings for the day only. The motion will resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow, with additional dates scheduled for February 18 and potentially into March. The tribunal also directed that certain unrelated members’ names be anonymized before proceedings continue.

This internal dispute comes at a pivotal moment for the Toronto Police Service.

Ontario’s Inspector General of Policing has launched a province-wide inspection of the service’s corruption controls following York Regional Police’s “Project South” investigation. That probe has resulted in charges against seven current Toronto officers, one retired officer and 19 other individuals.

Allegations include conspiracy to commit murder, bribery, drug trafficking, extortion, shootings and the leaking of sensitive police database information to organized crime. Four officers have been suspended without pay, two with pay.

TPS Chief Myron Demkiw has called the allegations “deeply disappointing” and requested the external review of supervision practices, vetting procedures, database access controls and fitness-for-duty standards.

While the allegations facing Haynes are separate from Project South and remain unproven, the overlap in timing has intensified public scrutiny.

With internal disciplinary disputes, criminal charges against members and a province-wide integrity review underway, Canada’s largest police service is facing mounting questions about oversight, accountability and public trust.

The Haynes hearing resumes tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

