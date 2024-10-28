Toronto police bow to pro-Hamas mob after David Menzies harassed covering a pro-Israel rally

A troubling display of hypocritical law enforcement bubbled on Sunday, October 27 at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto, Ont.

Rebel News’ mission specialist David Menzies had his microphone slapped away before being ushered away from the scene of a pro-Hamas mob demonstrating at the public intersection.

A second angle shows the Rebel News mic flash being flung into the street as a result.

As pro-Israel rally attendees gathered to sing Canada's national anthem, counter-demonstrators disrupted the scene with their typical display of disrespect.

To maintain peace, police ultimately separated the two groups, recognizing the potential for escalating tensions.

This situation raises important concerns about public safety in Toronto. Stay tuned for a comprehensive report on the rally, which will also include details on the counter-demonstration and its handling.