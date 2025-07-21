Toronto police charge 14-year-old with murder following stabbing death of elderly woman

The disturbing incident unfolded last Thursday when the 14-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed a grandmother in an unprovoked attack near her vehicle.

  July 21, 2025

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to the shocking murder of a 71-year-old woman in Toronto last week as she was unloading groceries into her vehicle in a North York parking lot.

Following the stabbing death on Thursday, police temporarily released the name and image of a 14-year-old suspect in the case. The teenager was reportedly posting on social media over the weekend while on the run, taunting police.

Authorities announced on Sunday that the suspect had been arrested with help from multiple units of the Toronto Police Service.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday morning in Toronto to face a second-degree murder charge, according to reporting from the CBC. He was spotted wearing an orange jumpsuit along with a brace on his wrist.

David condemned Canada's soft-on-crime justice system, noting that it's highly unlikely the teenager will be tried as an adult in the case.

"This is a case where this creature should be tried as an adult, but he won't be. And again the Supreme Court of Canada showing again how on the wrong side of the people they are," he said. "They've made it essentially impossible for the prosecutor to charge a young offender as an adult."

According to police, the teen originally planned to rob the woman before the incident "escalated into a deadly attack". The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 28, 2025.

