Are pro-Hamas hooligans really banned from Jewish neighbourhoods in Toronto?

Toronto police finally act — but are Hamas agitators really banned from Jewish neighbourhoods?

After years of intimidation at Bathurst and Sheppard, police say “no protests” on residential streets — but even officers admit the rules are murky. Rebel News is heading back to find out.

For years, Jewish families living around Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto have had to endure something unthinkable: organized, aggressive demonstrations flooding their quiet residential streets — not about local issues, but about a foreign conflict thousands of miles away.

Now, suddenly, Toronto police say enough is enough.

According to multiple reports, officers have told anti-Israel demonstrators they are no longer allowed to protest on residential streets in the area — a long-overdue move in a neighbourhood that has been repeatedly targeted by what can only be described as pro-Hamas agitators.

Reports from CP24, CBC News, The Canadian Jewish News, and National Post all point to a new directive restricting demonstrations in residential areas.

But what does this “ban” actually mean?

That’s the question Rebel News reporters David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid tackled on yesterday’s livestream, reacting to new footage captured by independent journalist Caryma Saad.

#BREAKING



Inspector Bernado lays out a new directive from Toronto Police:



“No protests on residential streets in the area of Bathurst and Sheppard.”



📸 Mar 22, 2026#Toronto #ProtestMania



Support independent reporting on Canada’s protest circuit and hate industry:… pic.twitter.com/oKK6PFCb33 — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) March 22, 2026

In the video, a Toronto police inspector attempts to explain the new directive directly to demonstrators — and even he seems to struggle to define where “protest” ends and “just being there” begins.

“No protests on residential streets in the area of Bathurst and Sheppard,” the officer says — before immediately getting pulled into semantic debates about flags, symbols, and intent.

So what counts as a protest?

Flags? Maybe.

Marching? Probably.

Wearing a keffiyeh and lingering in the area? Apparently… it depends.

As Menzies points out, this kind of ambiguity is exactly how activists exploit weak enforcement.

If someone shows up in the same neighbourhood, wearing the same symbols, with the same intent to provoke — but claims they’re “just walking home” — will police actually stop them?

Even the officer in the video admits enforcement will be a “conversation.”

That doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Years too late

Let’s be clear: this situation didn’t emerge overnight.

For months — even years — these demonstrations have targeted one of Toronto’s most visibly Jewish communities. Protesters have marched through residential streets, chanted slogans widely understood as calls for violence, and created an atmosphere of intimidation for families simply trying to live their lives.

As Menzies bluntly put it: if your issue is with the government of Israel, what exactly are you doing marching through Jewish neighbourhoods in Toronto?

The answer is obvious.

This was never about “peaceful protest.” It was about harassment.

And yet, enforcement has been virtually nonexistent — until now.

Laws already exist — they just weren’t used

Sheila Gunn Reid highlighted another uncomfortable truth: much of the behaviour seen at these demonstrations may already violate existing laws.

Support for a listed terrorist organization

Calls for genocide

Masked participants obstructing identification

These are not grey areas.

“These are already illegal,” she noted. “Different rules kick in.”

And yet, for years, police seemed far more interested in monitoring counter-protesters and independent journalists than enforcing those laws against the demonstrators themselves.

So what changes now?

That’s the big question — and one Rebel News intends to answer.

As Menzies said during the segment, the only way to know if this new directive is real — or just another PR exercise — is to go back and see what actually happens on the ground.

Will police turn demonstrators away?

Will they enforce the rule consistently?

Or will activists simply adapt — ditching obvious protest markers while continuing the same behaviour under a different label?

Rebel News will be watching.