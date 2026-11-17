An arrest warrant is out for the man accused of attacking a Falun Gong practitioner outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto in September, according to the Falun Dafa Association of Canada.

Joel Chipkar of the association told The Epoch Times that Toronto police have identified the suspect, a Chinese national who was visiting the city and has since gone back to China.

Investigators are withholding the man’s name while the case remains open. Chipkar said officers told the association the suspect has been notified of the warrant and faces arrest if he sets foot in Canada again.

Toronto police have not publicly announced the warrant or named a charge. The Epoch Times, which first reported the development, said it had asked Toronto police for comment.

The attack happened on the morning of September 22 on the public sidewalk outside the consulate at 240 St. George Street. As Rebel News first reported, a man in a jacket bearing the Chinese flag tore down Falun Gong banners, insisted the sidewalk was “Chinese territory,” and shouted, “I will kill you.”

Is Canada becoming China? This happened in front of Chinese Consulate in Toronto around 9:20am Sep 22, 2027. Interestingly the man asked to take a video of his activity. pic.twitter.com/5k9DwxZDm6 — What is on Toronto (@WhatisonToronto) September 22, 2026

Practitioner Lina Li was left bleeding from her chin. Nora Geng, who filmed the confrontation, says she was kicked. The man left before police arrived.

The consulate denied any link to him. “The man in the video has no connection with the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto,” it told Rebel News.

We launched CowardsAndBullies.com and parked our billboard truck outside the consulate on September 28, playing footage of the attack and asking the public to help identify him.

‘Cowards and Bullies’: We demand answers after Falun Gong practitioner attacked outside Chinese consulate 🇨🇳



Falun Gong practitioners welcomed Rebel News’ billboard truck as it played footage of Lina Li’s attack and called for help identifying her attacker.



We took our newest… pic.twitter.com/8ycoN1nzCQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 30, 2026

On October 13, Conservative MP Jacob Mantle wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand asking her to investigate, and to remove the man from Canada if he turned out to be a Chinese diplomat or an agent of a foreign power. Anand answered in an October 22 letter, writing that Global Affairs Canada is following the case and that both local police and the RCMP are investigating.

Chipkar had urged Prime Minister Mark Carney to raise the persecution of Falun Gong and transnational repression with Xi Jinping when they met in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

Our Cowards and Bullies petition calls on Carney to charge the attacker, expel any diplomat found to be involved, and shut down every Chinese Communist Party “police station” in Canada.

The allegations against the suspect have not been tested in court.