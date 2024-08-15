Toronto police lay more than 150 charges after investigation into violent street gang

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Toronto Police (TPS) made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following an investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.

Police said on Thursday that the 11-month investigation, titled "Project Foxxx," targeted the allied activities of the so-called "Jamestown Crips" street gang. The gang historically operated in Etobicoke, but operates well beyond those borders, police say.

"This investigation affected areas across Ontario and cities like Thompson, Manitoba and St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Their reach into these communities spreads violence, drugs and fear and we must do everything we can to stop them."

Officers executed 35 search warrants across Toronto, Hamilton, Vaughan, Brampton, Mississauga, Guelph, and Thompson, Manitoba, leading to the arrest of 32 suspects.

As a result of the investigation, authorities seized nine firearms, 4.7 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $568,000, six kilos of methamphetamine valued at approximately $480,000, and over $320,000 in proceeds of crime.

"They're concealing it. They're making it look like a regular package and obviously lots of packages are going through Canada Post daily, hourly," Inspector Paul Krawczyk said, according to CTV News.

"They were trying to conceal what they were doing, but our investigation revealed this, and so we worked with Canada Post to intercept packages before they got to St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador."

TPS partnered with the York and Peel Regional Police Services along with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is "not going to do anything to help" the Trudeau Liberals confiscate legal firearms.



Smith tells Rebel reporter Alex Dhaliwal that Ottawa should focus on guns in the hands of gangs, not on sports shooters and hunters.https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/h37nWa7nLu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2024

"Gangs operate with a total disregard for the safety and well being of others. The criminal activities endanger innocent lives and destabilize communities. We are taking decisive action to remove these dangerous elements from our streets," he said

Police said that the 158 criminal charges include "possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device, possession of proceeds of crime, trafficking, conspiracy, firearms offenses, tampering with a serial number, assault, participating in the activities of a criminal organization and commission of an offense for a criminal organization."

Suspects vary in age from 16 to 40.

"Our intention is to disrupt. I'm not going to be up here trying to pretend that the gang doesn't exist as of this morning, but the reality is, you know, when you can take nine guns off the street, just one gun can be used in dozens of shootings and claim innocent lives," Krawczyk said.