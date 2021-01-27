Toronto police takeover Yonge-Dundas Square, arrest protesters, try to shut down media coverage

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

The Wuhan virus is truly a lethal killer — especially when it comes to exterminating our civil liberties, such as freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and even freedom of the press.

Last Saturday, Toronto’s testicularly-challenged mayor, John Tory, doubled down on the disgraceful civil liberties showdown the city saw on January 16, when Toronto Police violently shut down a peaceful anti-lockdown protest at Yonge-Dundas Square.

(For those keeping score, this was just days after Mayor Tory went to bat for his country club buddy, ex-Ontario finance minister Rod Phillips, who buggered off to St. Bart’s for the Christmastime break while preaching to the rest of us to stay home.)

In any event, Toronto police were out in full force yet again, and were absolutely determined to quash any protest at Yonge-Dundas Square. Some protesters were ticketed, while others were tackled and thrown into paddy wagons. It was a disgrace.

In fact, there seems to be a whole new litany of things citizens cannot do in the vicinity of Yonge-Dundas Square. These include (and we’re not making this up):

Standing alone on the sidewalk;

Waving a Canadian flag;

Chanting anti-lockdown rhetoric;

Painting anti-lockdown messages on one’s minivan.

But the demonstrators had the last laugh. While the protesters were indeed dispersed from Yonge-Dundas Square (which increasingly resembles a No Man’s Land these days) they did not entirely disperse into thin air. In fact, they literally took to the streets. And several dozen went into stores, unmasked, to do their shopping, much to the chagrin of managers and security guards who were helpless to prevent the charge.

But as the sun began to set, those protesters who had the temerity to return to Yonge-Dundas Square had a surprise in store for them: more than 100 police officers were still there, and they started, yet again, to violently arrest demonstrators. The police also tried to shut down media coverage (even though the mainstream media, yet again, sat this one out). Needless to say, the seven person team representing Rebel News did not budge, despite the police “reimagining” Yonge-Dundas Square as Tiananmen Square, circa 1989.

P.S. We repeatedly asked the police: why the double standard? Why the hypocrisy? Why was it that when Black Lives Matter protesters swarmed the streets of Hogtown last summer, the police did not make any arrests, but rather, joined in with the protesters by taking a knee? Why was it when a bunch of thugs called “Afro Indigenous Rising” illegally occupied Nathan Phillips Square, breaking 11 sections of the Trespass Act, the police turned a blind eye to this disgrace for three entire weeks?

The response? No comment.