Toronto police tell demonstrators they can chant—but only if they face the right direction at Toronto FIFA event

After a FIFA broadcast was initially cancelled amid tensions between pro-freedom Iranians and Islamic Republic supporters, officers instructed demonstrators where they could look while chanting.

Scarlett Grace
  |   June 23, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Sunday, June 21, several FIFA World Cup matches were scheduled to be broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto. The 3 p.m. match featured Belgium versus Iran. However, upon arriving at the square, attendees were greeted by a message on the large screen stating: "We will not be broadcasting the 3PM game. Thank you for your understanding."

Understanding of what, exactly, was unclear, as no explanation was provided.

One can easily put two and two together, however. The team representing Iran does not represent the Iranian people but rather the Islamic regime occupying the country. Iranians, eager to distinguish themselves from the regime, arrived carrying Lion and Sun flags, the true flag of Iran and the flag that was replaced when the Islamic Republic changed it in 1980. Supporters of the Islamic regime and the team's supporters were also present.

Needless to say, the political tensions filling the square were likely the reason for the cancelled broadcast.

Toronto police erected barricades and kept the two groups separated by a considerable distance, with dozens of officers positioned between them. Dozens of Lion and Sun flags, Canadian flags, and Israeli flags filled one side of the square. On the opposing side, a single Islamic Republic flag could be seen alongside perhaps two "Palestinian" flags.

After roughly 40 minutes of police liaison officers attempting to understand the meaning of signs carried by pro-freedom Iranians, and after several discussions regarding what was and was not permitted at the broadcast, the screen eventually began showing the match.

The pro-free Iran side responded with chants of "terrorists! Terrorists!" and "Islamic regime team is a terrorist team!"

An interesting exchange between a police liaison officer and demonstrators then unfolded. The discussion ultimately culminated in police dictating the direction in which demonstrators and spectators were permitted to look while chanting. If demonstrators faced the screen while chanting, their actions were deemed acceptable.

The Toronto police appeared so unfamiliar with the conflict and the issues at stake that their solution was to dictate the direction people were allowed to face while chanting against terrorism. Every day seems to bring a new mind-boggling policy and a new embarrassment for Toronto police, when all they truly need to do is educate themselves on the conflicts being discussed at these events. If they did, they would have little difficulty determining which side actually poses a public safety concern. Hint: it's the side supporting listed terrorist organizations, not the side pointing out the terrorism.

One individual carrying a "Palestinian" flag and claiming to be Palestinian, despite having a Syrian flag tattooed on his forearm, looked directly at Iranians after the match concluded and stated that he did not care when confronted with the fact that approximately 100,000 people in Iran have died at the hands of the very regime he was supporting.

Leviathan quickly identified the individual as Alaa Al-Soufi, who was recently granted Canadian citizenship despite multiple arrests and numerous social media posts supporting listed terrorist organization Hamas. According to The Canadian Press, Al-Soufi was charged in connection with several Toronto encampment protests in 2019 and faced charges of obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions.

He has also been identified as the same individual seen in a viral video in which a group prevented an elderly woman from crossing the street while she allegedly attempted to attend a Maxime Bernier event. The tattoo on his forearm appears to confirm that identification.

Earlier in the day, before the FIFA match, Al-Soufi was seen at Bathurst and Sheppard alongside the usual group of anti-Israel demonstrators who gather in the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood on a weekly basis. Video from the scene showed him confronting an individual who was simply walking down a public sidewalk. In that instance, police did intervene and stop the harassment.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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