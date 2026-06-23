Toronto police tell demonstrators they can chant—but only if they face the right direction at Toronto FIFA event

On Sunday, June 21, several FIFA World Cup matches were scheduled to be broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square in the heart of downtown Toronto. The 3 p.m. match featured Belgium versus Iran. However, upon arriving at the square, attendees were greeted by a message on the large screen stating: "We will not be broadcasting the 3PM game. Thank you for your understanding."

The match between Belgium and the Islamic Republic’s team, which was scheduled to be broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square at 3 p.m., was initially cancelled. However, approximately 40 minutes after kickoff, the match began being shown as originally planned. pic.twitter.com/Mav2yhy2fU — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 21, 2026

Understanding of what, exactly, was unclear, as no explanation was provided.

One can easily put two and two together, however. The team representing Iran does not represent the Iranian people but rather the Islamic regime occupying the country. Iranians, eager to distinguish themselves from the regime, arrived carrying Lion and Sun flags, the true flag of Iran and the flag that was replaced when the Islamic Republic changed it in 1980. Supporters of the Islamic regime and the team's supporters were also present.

“This is not justice. This is state terror.”



Sunday, June 21, at the FIFA match between Belgium and the Islamic Republic’s team, being broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/XN1EQ8xCKG — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 22, 2026

Needless to say, the political tensions filling the square were likely the reason for the cancelled broadcast.

Toronto police erected barricades and kept the two groups separated by a considerable distance, with dozens of officers positioned between them. Dozens of Lion and Sun flags, Canadian flags, and Israeli flags filled one side of the square. On the opposing side, a single Islamic Republic flag could be seen alongside perhaps two "Palestinian" flags.

“Islamic Regime team is a terrorist team!”



Barricades and Toronto Police separate supporters of the Islamic Republic from supporters of a free Iran during the Belgium vs. Iran FIFA World Cup match broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/sACgSzkmA6 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 21, 2026

After roughly 40 minutes of police liaison officers attempting to understand the meaning of signs carried by pro-freedom Iranians, and after several discussions regarding what was and was not permitted at the broadcast, the screen eventually began showing the match.

The pro-free Iran side responded with chants of "terrorists! Terrorists!" and "Islamic regime team is a terrorist team!"

“Terrorists! Terrorists!”



Supporters of a free Iran at the FIFA match between Belgium and the Islamic Republic’s team, being broadcast at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, chant as the Islamic Republic’s team appeared on the screen. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PVLIYsgi2n — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 21, 2026

An interesting exchange between a police liaison officer and demonstrators then unfolded. The discussion ultimately culminated in police dictating the direction in which demonstrators and spectators were permitted to look while chanting. If demonstrators faced the screen while chanting, their actions were deemed acceptable.

Toronto Police told anti-regime demonstrators which direction they were allowed to look while chanting.



If demonstrators faced the screen at the FIFA broadcast while chanting, their actions were deemed acceptable.



📍 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, June 21 pic.twitter.com/xL9dQHL53j — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 22, 2026

The Toronto police appeared so unfamiliar with the conflict and the issues at stake that their solution was to dictate the direction people were allowed to face while chanting against terrorism. Every day seems to bring a new mind-boggling policy and a new embarrassment for Toronto police, when all they truly need to do is educate themselves on the conflicts being discussed at these events. If they did, they would have little difficulty determining which side actually poses a public safety concern. Hint: it's the side supporting listed terrorist organizations, not the side pointing out the terrorism.

“Parchame felestino bokon to koonet!”



Iranians chant “shove the Palestinian flag up your a**” in Persian at supporters of the Islamic Republic and “Palestine” today at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto during the match between Belgium and the Islamic Republic’s team.

The chant… pic.twitter.com/VHBn9sy7oM — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 21, 2026

One individual carrying a "Palestinian" flag and claiming to be Palestinian, despite having a Syrian flag tattooed on his forearm, looked directly at Iranians after the match concluded and stated that he did not care when confronted with the fact that approximately 100,000 people in Iran have died at the hands of the very regime he was supporting.

This Toronto man claimed to be “Palestinian.” 🇵🇸



He waved his flag of the Palestinian ideology during the FIFA match between Belgium and the Islamic Republic’s team, which was being broadcast today at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/4XfsjJpVsw — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 21, 2026

Leviathan quickly identified the individual as Alaa Al-Soufi, who was recently granted Canadian citizenship despite multiple arrests and numerous social media posts supporting listed terrorist organization Hamas. According to The Canadian Press, Al-Soufi was charged in connection with several Toronto encampment protests in 2019 and faced charges of obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions.

Alaa Al-Soufi was recently given Canadian citizenship despite being arrested twice & having a known digital footprint of supporting radical designated terrorist entities.



These things don’t matter to the current people in charge in Canada. https://t.co/QiT1xt6YUK pic.twitter.com/pNGfBveLEV — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) May 24, 2026

He has also been identified as the same individual seen in a viral video in which a group prevented an elderly woman from crossing the street while she allegedly attempted to attend a Maxime Bernier event. The tattoo on his forearm appears to confirm that identification.

A great video example of The Left’s moral depravity, showing young radicals blocking the path of grandma and grandpa.



Their parents must be so proud. pic.twitter.com/IOYp1bdC4Q — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 24, 2025

Isn't that the loser who harassed those old people leaving a Max Bernier event in Toronto area? pic.twitter.com/0jT69GOrX1 — James Bouryiotis (@JBouryiotis) June 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, before the FIFA match, Al-Soufi was seen at Bathurst and Sheppard alongside the usual group of anti-Israel demonstrators who gather in the predominantly Jewish neighbourhood on a weekly basis. Video from the scene showed him confronting an individual who was simply walking down a public sidewalk. In that instance, police did intervene and stop the harassment.

The same guy who looked me dead in the eye yesterday at Nathan Phillips Square and said he didn’t care about 100,000 dead Iranians.



Watch how he tries to dictate where a man walks on a public sidewalk at Bathurst and Sheppard.



🎥: https://t.co/mwvxGH9oaV pic.twitter.com/r3h8ZFrbEx — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) June 22, 2026