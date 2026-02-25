Toronto police tribunal abuse-of-process motion alleges retaliation, cover-ups and internal power struggles

A high-stakes abuse-of-process motion is unfolding within a Toronto disciplinary tribunal that could have far-reaching consequences, not only for one veteran officer, but also for public confidence in Canada’s largest police service.

At the centre is Staff Sergeant Ernest “Dave” Haynes, a longtime member of the Toronto Police Service and the son-in-law of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Haynes faces multiple misconduct charges, including discreditable conduct, breach of confidence, and insubordination. But his defence argues that the case is not about misconduct at all; rather, it’s about whether internal disciplinary mechanisms are being used to silence an officer who raised concerns about serious operational failures.

The broader context of these proceedings cannot be ignored, as the Toronto Police Service is embroiled in explosive allegations tied to York police’s Project South investigation, including claims of corruption, leaks to organized crime, and even conspiracy to commit murder. Ontario’s policing inspectorate has since launched a province-wide investigation into the criminal conspiracy claims, and TPS’s own report last year flagged troubling cultural issues within the service, including low morale and fear of reprisal.

A province-wide investigation into corruption is being launched after seven Toronto officers were charged, says Ontario's inspector general of policing.



"Other organizations may be impacted," cautions Ryan Teschner, warning corruption undermines public trust in police.

Against that backdrop, Haynes’ discipline raises pretty pressing procedural questions.

From February 18 to 20, various TPS members took the stand, including Superintendent Anthony Paoletta, who was one of Haynes’ former supervisors.

Defence counsel Bath-Sheba van den Berg pressed him on whether he properly authorized a series of “901” internal complaint forms that triggered the misconduct investigation. Testimony suggested those forms may have been initiated shortly after Haynes voiced concerns about severe staffing shortages, mounting mental health calls overwhelming frontline units, declining morale, weak leadership, and the resulting risks to public safety.

Equally troubling were gaps in documentation. Emails and records that could clarify whether Haynes’ concerns were meaningfully addressed were reportedly missing or unavailable. Meanwhile, discrepancies emerged between interview notes and recollections from meetings involving Haynes and his direct supervisor, Staff Sergeant Sloan. Notes were said to be unavailable, then later produced and submitted after a delay.

In contrast, Haynes provided a substantial binder of materials to support his defence.

Much of the disciplinary machinery appears to have been set in motion by complaints from a single desk-duty constable, after Haynes directed her to resume frontline community policing duties. According to testimony, there was no documented injury or approved accommodation preventing her return — and the division was facing a shortage of frontline female officers, a resource Haynes emphasized is critical when responding to sensitive investigations involving vulnerable victims.

This officer allegedly warned she would call in sick if reassigned, and did so the next day. Rather than triggering scrutiny of that conduct, her complaint appears to be central to the case against him.

The defence paints a picture of a sergeant attempting to boost morale and hold members accountable within a strained division, only to face escalating discipline. Former counsel Ian Johnstone acknowledged minor prior issues on Haynes’ record, but nothing approaching the gravity of the current charges.

The abuse of process motion asks a fundamental question: were the proceedings against Haynes procedurally and substantively fair, or were complaint mechanisms deployed in a retaliatory fashion?

If internal systems are perceived as punishing those who flag operational risks instead of addressing them, the implications extend well beyond one officer’s career. They touch the integrity of leadership, the morale of rank-and-file members, and ultimately, erode public trust.

The motion is set to conclude this week, on February 26, and its outcome will do more than determine the fate of one officer. It will signal whether internal disciplinary systems within the Toronto Police Service function as instruments of accountability or as tools of institutional control.