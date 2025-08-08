Toronto Police want to monitor you online—while ignoring real-world threats

The Toronto Police Service isn’t racing to stop the carjackers terrorizing the city or confronting the pro-Hamas agitators marching through Jewish neighbourhoods—but they are eager to find out what you’re saying about them online.

A newly posted Request for Information (RFI) on MERX reveals that TPS is shopping for a real-time social media surveillance tool designed to flag “narratives that may impact operational effectiveness, officer safety, or public perception.”

Translation: they want to track criticism.

I don't trade my freedom for safty. @TorontoPolice repeatedly tried to bully us and stop us from waving Canadian flag and counter protesting Hamas sympatizers.They claimed it was for our safety,which they clearly failed to protect.Look how they discriminate in favor of Jihadists. pic.twitter.com/KCF5jpO8C4 — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) December 28, 2023

The RFI calls for a system that can monitor and report on trends across social and traditional media, provide alerts on “emerging issues,” and offer deep analytics on public sentiment. It’s less about catching criminals and more about catching bad PR.

Canadian police are encouraging people to leave their car keys in the front to avoid conflict with thieves



This is what an unarmed society looks like



pic.twitter.com/MUnAcSe7kV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 14, 2024

The irony isn’t lost on the public. This is the same police force that suggested residents leave their car keys near the door to make life easier for thieves—and has looked the other way while Hamas sympathizers openly intimidate Jewish communities under the guise of protest.

HOLY CRAP 🇨🇦 Activists are playing Cosplay as Yahya Sinwar in the Jewish neighborhood in Toronto right NOW, Bathurst & Sheppard 🤯🤯



🎥 @CarymaRules pic.twitter.com/Ws7KCsGfFX — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) November 24, 2024

Now, rather than fixing the policing failures that sparked public outrage in the first place, TPS appears to be focusing its efforts on monitoring that outrage in real time.

The RFI closes August 26. It’s unclear whether Toronto Police will find the right surveillance vendor—but they’ve certainly already found the wrong priorities.