Toronto Police want to monitor you online—while ignoring real-world threats

The Toronto Police Service isn’t racing to stop the carjackers terrorizing the city or confronting the pro-Hamas agitators marching through Jewish neighbourhoods—but they are eager to find out what you’re saying about them online.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Toronto Police Service isn’t racing to stop the carjackers terrorizing the city or confronting the pro-Hamas agitators marching through Jewish neighbourhoods—but they are eager to find out what you’re saying about them online.

A newly posted Request for Information (RFI) on MERX reveals that TPS is shopping for a real-time social media surveillance tool designed to flag “narratives that may impact operational effectiveness, officer safety, or public perception.”

Translation: they want to track criticism.

The RFI calls for a system that can monitor and report on trends across social and traditional media, provide alerts on “emerging issues,” and offer deep analytics on public sentiment. It’s less about catching criminals and more about catching bad PR.

The irony isn’t lost on the public. This is the same police force that suggested residents leave their car keys near the door to make life easier for thieves—and has looked the other way while Hamas sympathizers openly intimidate Jewish communities under the guise of protest.

Now, rather than fixing the policing failures that sparked public outrage in the first place, TPS appears to be focusing its efforts on monitoring that outrage in real time.

The RFI closes August 26. It’s unclear whether Toronto Police will find the right surveillance vendor—but they’ve certainly already found the wrong priorities.

Please donate to help Rebel News fight back against the Liberal government's draconian censorship regime!

Latest News

The Liberals still say they’re committed to bringing in censorship. Bill C-63 would create unprecedented censorship agencies, investigate your online posts, and even impose hate speech restraining orders before words are spoken. Rebel News has fought censorship in courts across Canada, spending over $500,000 on free speech lawyers this year alone. To protect freedom of speech, we’re ready to challenge this law the moment it passes. If you believe in standing up to this censorship, please chip in to our legal defence fund and join the 75,000+ Canadians who have signed our petition. We have to fight this — if we don’t, the law will be used to silence us, and to silence you, too.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.