Toronto’s Remembrance Day ceremony NOT disrupted by pro-Hamas hooligans ... maybe because they’re staging their own 'Remembrance Day' on Nov. 26

Virtually anyone who attends a cenotaph on Nov. 11 is there to pay their respects to war veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But with the pro-Hamas crowd being increasingly emboldened when it comes to embracing everything from vandalism to violence — thanks in large part to political leaders and police officers constantly looking the other way — it stands to reason that some of these reprobates would ramp up their “activism” and actually disrupt a sacred ceremony.

That’s exactly what happened last year at the Toronto Remembrance Day event at Old City Hall. A gender studies graduate in full face diaper had the utter audacity to yell “free Palestine” during the ceremony. Dozens of patriots immediately told her to “f--- off”. While we are not big fans vis-a-vis profanity, we fully understand and appreciate their response.

Of note: after the 2023 ceremony, Rebel News and other media outlets attempted to interview this kooky Karen. We say “attempted” because this genius was at a loss for words when it came to answering most questions. Alas, yet another indoctrinated idiot on campus…

My grandfather spent 5+ years fighting Nazis in WWII. Now, IslamoNazis are calling the shots in Canada. I was arrested today covering a pro-Hamas protest. The mob didn’t like me being there & ordered the cops to arrest me. Tomorrow is Remembrance Day. Sad. https://t.co/MTEqjtLYjx — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) November 10, 2024

Thankfully there was no disruption at this year’s event, although there was one individual who stood by displaying the flags of Palestine and Lebanon as well as pro-Hamas messaging; thankfully he kept his mouth shut.

Wow, was it really five years ago that the beloved Don Cherry was cancelled outright for uttering a truism about Remembrance Day — that too many people simply do not give a rodent’s rectum for whatever reason?

Uncanny how Grapes got the axe simply for standing up for veterans and speaking the truth whereas the pro-Hamas hooligans get away with uttering their support for the eradication of Israel and advocating for the death of Jews.

And it is about to get worse: on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. there will be another “Remembrance Day” ceremony set to take place in Mississauga, Ont., at Celebration Square.

How low can they go? The River-to-the-Sea reprobates want us to wear “Palestinian Poppies” on Remembrance Day! News flash for the Hamasholes: the poppy pays tribute to patriots, not terrorists. Don Cherry was so right 5 years ago calling out the ingrates. https://t.co/0gCPaSKOgN — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) November 8, 2024

Some celebration! The new age Hitler Youth Movement will be conducting a candlelight vigil for deceased Hamas terrorists! The organizers have actually co-opted the poppy and are using the slogan, “Lest we forget.” How low can they go? How disrespectful can they get?

But for Mississauga Mayor (and ex-Liberal MP) Carolyn Parrish this upcoming gruesome gathering is all about “free speech”, and so it is that this horror show shall go on — even if there will be de rigueur calls for genocide.

Golly, where was the Liberals’ love for “free speech” during the Freedom Convoy?

Despicable…

Here’s hoping a counter-demonstration will show up to voice their outrage — and to avenge our veterans. A fake, perverted, hateful “Remembrance Day” should not be tolerated…