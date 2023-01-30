Toronto’s transit system is unsafe. Could the Guardian Angels be part of the solution when it comes to making the TTC safe again?

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

The slogan for the Toronto Transit Commission is, “The Better Way.”

But is that really the case? Because in recent months, the so-called “better way” has devolved into the “brutal way.” In fact, hardly a day goes by in which there is not some brutal act of violence occurring on Toronto’s transit system, from muggings and assault to murder.

In fact, almost all types of crime are spiking in Hogtown these days, from robbery to sexual assaults.

So it was that Toronto Mayor John Tory, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, and TTC CEO Rick Leary recently held a press conference to address this disturbing state of affairs. It was announced that 50 additional TTC special constables would be hired and that about Toronto Police officers would be deployed on the TTC network on a daily basis.

But the question arises: is this enough to stem the random acts of violence on TTC vehicles these days?

As well, are there not some other measures that can be utilized to take a bite out of crime?

Check out our interview with a man who knows all about violent crime – and what can be done to curb it. We speak of Curtis Sliwa, the founder and CEO of the New York-based Guardian Angels.

Indeed, the Guardian Angels now operate in 13 countries and 130 cities the world over. And the Angels have proven successful in many instances of reducing crime. Is it perhaps time for a Guardian Angels chapter to be established in Toronto?