Toronto's two-tier policing on full display as pro-Hamas mob targets Jewish-owned café

In yet another example of two-tier policing, Toronto Police neglected to intervene Thursday when pro-Hamas agitators set off smoke bombs in front of Jewish-owned Café Landwer. Meanwhile, one of the officers at the scene, Officer Chang, was the same officer who arrested Rebel News reporter David Menzies for his coverage of a protest on public property last year.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to the obvious double standard on display between the two incidents.

"If [Toronto] had a decent mayor, she would be calling on the police chief to resign. If [Ontario] had a decent premier, he'd be calling for the resignation of the police chief in Toronto for losing control of the streets every single week — and again yesterday," said Sheila Gunn Reid.

"And pardon me if I don’t believe that this is about just Israel," she continued. "Because these guys go and they protest in front of Jewish-owned businesses that have nothing to do with Israel. It's just regular old, centuries-old Jew hate, and Toronto police stand by while there are chants to genocide, and they arrest the journalists."