Toronto says no, Barrie says yes: Lion and Sun flag raised at terrorism victims commemoration

Canada observes the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism each year on June 23. This year, the occasion was marked on June 20 in Barrie, Ontario, where members of the Iranian Canadian community gathered alongside allies to honour the countless victims of terrorism and political violence.

Today is the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. 🎗️🕊️



We pause to honour and remember those whose lives have been affected by acts of terrorism.



This day serves as a reminder of the impact of violence on individuals, families, and communities, and the… pic.twitter.com/hoXSU9megv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 23, 2026

The event took place in Barrie because Toronto continues to reject applications to raise Iran's historic Lion and Sun flag. As a result, organizers have increasingly turned to municipalities outside Toronto that are willing to recognize the flag as a symbol of Iranian heritage and identity.

This year's observance carried particular significance for many in attendance. Since late last year, tens of thousands of Iranians have lost their lives in efforts to overthrow the Islamic Republic, the regime that has occupied Iran since 1979. Many Iranians believed they had the support of the United States after President Donald Trump publicly encouraged continued resistance and assured demonstrators that America stood with them.

President Trump:



“To the great, proud people of Iran: The hour of your freedom is at hand. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.” pic.twitter.com/7FaI0Jpcl4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 16, 2026

Now, however, many Iranians feel abandoned. With reports of negotiations and potential agreements between the United States and the Islamic Republic moving forward, there is a stark contradiction between earlier promises and what’s happening now: a betrayal of those who risked everything in pursuit of a free Iran.

Don’t worry Iranian Patriots, Trump said to hang in there — help is on its way. pic.twitter.com/Rf3Qd1E2y8 — Marcus Jackson (@mdotjacks25) June 22, 2026

I spoke with several Iranians at the event who expressed exactly that frustration. Many wished President Trump would listen to the voices of ordinary Iranians rather than pursue another agreement with the regime. Others remained cautiously optimistic, suggesting that developments behind the scenes may ultimately prove more favourable than they appear. Whether their optimism is justified or whether this will become another example of Western appeasement remains to be seen.

Jewish Canadian allies from Magen Herut and Stand With Us Canada also addressed the gathering. Speakers emphasized that Iranians stood with the Jewish people following the October 7 attacks and that they, in turn, would continue standing with the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom.

The ceremony concluded with the raising of the Lion and Sun flag in front of Barrie City Hall as "Ey Iran" played. I was honoured to perform the Canadian national anthem for those in attendance.

One lesson Canadians can learn from the Iranian community is the importance of patriotism. A strong love of country helps preserve a nation's values, traditions, and identity. It is a lesson worth remembering on a day dedicated to remembering those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom.