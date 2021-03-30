Toronto sees its biggest protest against lockdowns yet for Worldwide Freedom Rally

From Germany and the United Kingdom to Switzerland and Croatia, anti-lockdown protests erupted around the world on Saturday, March 20. And this was certainly the case at Queen’s Park in Toronto, where “Yahoo Nation” was back in full force as thousands converged at the Ontario legislature.

And there was certainly anger and frustration in the air. Which is understandable. After all, honest, hardworking, taxpaying citizens are fed up with their businesses being smacked down. They are fed up with being unemployed. They are fed up watching democracies morph into dictatorships thanks to unelected, non-accountable public health officers suddenly becoming generalissimos in the name of Wuhan virus safety. And they are really, really fed up with the non-stop continuation of the biggest lie to emerge out of the pandemic: “We are all in this together” — say the politicians and bureaucrats who have not suffered at all during the past year.

There was also a different vibe in the air vis-à-vis the behaviour of law enforcement. After all, since January, Hogtown Mayor John Tory has grown tired of the protests, and whereas these protesters were indeed tolerated for several months going back to April 2020, such was not the case at the start of 2021 as police ticketed and arrested demonstrators on a weekly basis, effectively making the heart of the city, Yonge-Dundas Square, a no man’s land.

And what were the crimes of these anti-lockdown protesters? Well, how about this: displaying a sign decrying communism; waving a Canadian flag; quoting biblical passages; or even simply standing on a street corner! Apparently, all of this activity is somehow verboten in ToryTown these days. Mind you, this only applies to anti-lockdown protesters. Members of law enforcement look the other way if the protesters are Black Lives Matter demonstrators or even, if you can believe it, supporters of the Tamil Tigers terrorist group!

But a funny thing happened at Queen’s Park on Saturday: for the first time in weeks, members of law enforcement respected citizens exercising their constitutional rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

Golly, why the behaviour modification? You don’t think it had anything to do with the huge turnout, in which several thousand as opposed to several dozen people came out to air their grievances? Talk about safety in numbers; talk about herd immunity.